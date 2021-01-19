Daimler: 9 new Setra buses for Geldhauser

Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG is implementing a new idea with the help of six S 531 DT. The Setra buses are the very first double-decker buses to be used on routes operated by Munich’s transport operator, Münchner Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund (MVV). These fast buses, which travel back and forth between Dasing and Pasing on the A8 motorway, link Augsburger Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund AVV (Augsburg’s public transport operator) with MVV – and in turn the two regions – for the first time.

In addition to the S 531 DT buses, the Bavarian family-run business from Hofolding near Munich also procured ten Setra Low Entry MultiClass buses. The S 418 LE business buses are operated on the express service route from Munich’s Ostbahnhof to Ottobrunn: another new route.

Prior to that, Martin Geldhauser, who is the third generation to head this traditional company, collected three Setra ComfortClass coaches from the Customer Centre in Neu-Ulm.

The five-star versions of the S 516 HD will take to the road in 2021 for the company’s exclusive travel programme.

Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG currently employs more than 750 people and has over 550 vehicles in its fleet – from small buses equipped for passengers with restricted mobility to luxurious double-decker buses for the company’s own touring coach programme. The regular service buses operate in the districts of Munich, Starnberg, Bad-Tölz/Wolfratshausen, Fürstenfeldbruck and Dachau as regular service, school and rush hour buses. In addition to MVV, the company founded in 1962 counts many local authorities, companies, clubs and schools as its customers.

SOURCE: Daimler