Daimler: 60 city buses for Wroclaw: Second major Polish tender in two months

Mercedes-Benz has secured another major tender in Poland. Wroclaw Transport Services is expanding its fleet with a further 60 urban buses from Mercedes-Benz. The Citaros are being built at the EvoBus plant in Mannheim and will be delivered to the customer by February 2018. This is the second major tender from Poland in a very short time. Warsaw Transport Services already ordered 80 Mercedes-Benz Conectos for the Polish capital in June 2017.

Mercedes-Benz city buses have been operating on the streets of Wroclaw since 2008. The municipal transport operator’s fleet now includes over 100 Citaro buses. In 2018, 60 new units will be added, 20 of them as solo bus and 40 as articulated buses with room for over 145 passengers. All the vehicles meet the latest Euro VI emissions standard while offering customers excellent fuel economy along with very low exhaust emissions.

