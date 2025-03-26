Daihatsu to provide “e-SNEAKER” for the Future Society Showcase project “Smart Mobility: Personal Mobility” at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that it will sponsor as a Bronze Partner “Smart Mobility Expo: Personal Mobility,” one of the Future Society Showcase projects of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter “Expo 2025”) to be held in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture from April 13 to October 13, 2025

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that it will sponsor as a Bronze Partner “Smart Mobility Expo: Personal Mobility,” one of the Future Society Showcase projects of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter “Expo 2025”) to be held in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture from April 13 to October 13, 2025. At the Expo ’70 in Osaka, Daihatsu provided electric vehicles used for various types of transportation within the venue, including pavilion cars rented to each pavilion, expo cabs for visitors, security vehicles, and transportation vehicles for lost children.

Based on the mission of “staying close to our customers and enriching their lives,” at the Expo 2025, Daihatsu will provide 150 units of “e-SNEAKER” (electric carts), which were developed as personal mobility vehicles that allow anyone to move around in a fun and comfortable manner, ensuring that even visitors who have difficulty walking long distances can enjoy travelling around the venue comfortably.

[Characteristics of “e-SNEAKER”]

High-eye-level upright package with a sophisticated stylish design

~Easy to get on and off/Fun to talk with companions/Safe due to conspicuous appearance~

Light, portable, and removable lithium battery that can be recharged anywhere

Equipped with Expo-inspired exterior, safety functions (obstacle detection/contact prevention function) suitable for travelling around the venue, and highly convenient storage items

In addition to basic white, body colors and patterns inspired by the four seasons and culture of Japan are available

(Cherry blossom pink + floral pattern, indigo blue + tortoiseshell pattern, matcha green + Seigaiha pattern, turmeric green + checkered pattern)

Daihatsu will continue to work on both MONODUKURI and KOTODUKURI to realize a mobility society that enriches the lives of customers.

