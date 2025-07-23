Daihatsu to exhibit at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2025

Daihatsu announced today that PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, its Indonesian subsidiary, will exhibit 18 units, including planned commercially available vehicles, concept cars, and commercially available models, under the theme of “The Future of Joyful Mobility” at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2025

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, its Indonesian subsidiary, will exhibit 18 units, including planned commercially available vehicles, concept cars, and commercially available models, under the theme of “The Future of Joyful Mobility” at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2025 (GIIAS 2025) held in Jakarta from July 23 to August 3, 2025.

At GIIAS 2025, in order to meet the increasing need for electrified vehicles in recent years, ADM will exhibit hybrid model of Rocky compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) scheduled for release in Indonesia, a concept model of a mini-commercial van electric vehicle scheduled for introduction in Japan within FY2025 and a vehicle that complies with LGCC*, the local eco-car standard.

Through this, Daihatsu communicates its commitment to the realization of a low-carbon society in Indonesia based on a multi-pathway approach.

In addition, ADM will exhibit the e-SNEAKER CONCEPT, a personal mobility vehicle proposed as a new means of short-distance travel, a limited-edition customized model of the Rocky compact SUV, which will be available only at the exhibition, and commercially available vehicles such as the XENIA seven-seater compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Going forward, Daihatsu will continue to refine its manufacturing of high-quality, affordable vehicles that closely match the needs of its customers in Indonesia and other countries with a focus on the ASEAN regions, while contributing to automobile industrial development and human resource development in Indonesia.

* Abbreviation of Low Cost Green Car

