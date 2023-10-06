Daihatsu: The first Japan Mobility Show 2023

Daihatsu exhibiting five concept cars that embody staying close to people and lives in the mobility society of the future

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that it will exhibit cars from throughout its history as well as concept cars at the 1st JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from October 26 to November 5 (open to the public from October 28).

The theme of Daihatsu’s exhibit at the first JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW will be “Staying Close to Our Customers and Enriching Their Lives.” This desire is embodied in Daihatsu’s current vision and has been maintained since its founding. The exhibition will feature cars that symbolize Daihatsu’s history of evolving while staying close to customers, as well as concept cars that depict the future that lies ahead. Daihatsu has been, and will continue to be, committed to providing a rich mobility life for all people through environmentally friendly and sustainable small cars, sincerely addressing social issues such as the declining birthrate and aging population. This sentiment is expressed throughout the entire booth.

The concept cars that Daihatsu will exhibit at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW this year represent five ways of expressing staying close to people and lives in the mobility society of the future. The me:MO is a mini vehicle with a style and sense of enjoyment that can be adapted to different stages of life. The UNIFORM Truck and UNIFORM Cargo are mini commercial vehicles of the future. They pursue the fundamentals of a working vehicle, such as ease of use, and can be used for a variety of work styles and purposes. The OSANPO allows drivers to enjoy the comfort of open-air driving with the ease of going for a walk, creating a slower value in their daily lives. Finally, the VISION COPEN, which pursues the joy and fun of driving while maintaining the easygoing nature of the COPEN, will also be on display.

Daihatsu recognizes that the great inconvenience and concern caused by the procedural irregularities in approval application are unacceptable. Daihatsu will work with an Independent Third-Party Committee will fully clarify the nature of the problems, identify their root cause and receive recommendations on measures to prevent a recurrence. Daihatsu will fully cooperate with the investigation, work promptly to prevent a recurrence, and work to restore the trust of customers and other stakeholders.

We did not give priority to styling, but rather tackled every part of the cars from zero from the customer’s perspective of usability, unctionality, and expandability.We valued each and every element that was revealed, and the resulting constructive design that was built up embodies staying close to the lives of customers.

Reference car exhibits

Daihatsu’s car manufacturing philosophy that applies to all concept cars

～Purified Constructive Design～

1. me:MO

~A sustainable mini passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV) with a style and sense of enjoyment that can be adapted to different stages of life~

Embodying staying close to who you are

The theme is “redefining the relationship between cars and people.” A completely new form that considered the manufacturing and sense of enjoyment of cars from zero.

The style and sense of enjoyment can be adapted to different stages of life.

We changed the way cars were manufactured and made it possible to change not only the design but also the form of the vehicle by constructing a modular structure of interior and exterior parts with necessary and sufficient functionality. This enabled us to realize a sustainable car that can be used for a long time in response to changes in the customer’s stage of life and usage.

Length × width × height: 2,955mm×1,475mm×1,590mm; Wheelbase: 1,985mm

2. UNIFORM Truck UNIFORM Cargo

~Mini commercial vehicles of the future that pursue the fundamentals of a working vehicle, such as ease of use, and can be used for a variety of work styles and purposes~

Embodying staying close to ease of work

Working vehicles that fully exemplify their origins and stay truly close to working people.

The lean designs that respond to diverse work styles enhance the pride of workers and expand practical possibilities.

The BEV’s unique external power supply function, which expands the range of applications to include mobile shop, the future Nibako loaded on the UNIFORM Truck, the flat cabin/luggage space that is easy to use and clean, and the use of removable interior and exterior parts allow these cars to be used in a variety of private situations in addition to various work styles.

(Truck) Length × width × height: 3,395 mm x 1,475 mm x 1,885 mm; Wheelbase: 1,900 mm

(Cargo) Length × width × height: 3,395mm×1,475mm×1,920mm; Wheelbase: 2,450mm

3. OSANPO

~A BEV mini vehicle of the future that allows drivers to enjoy the comfort of open-air driving with the ease of going for a walk, creating a slower value in their daily lives~

Embodying staying close to a fun life

Relaxed enjoyment that only a compact convertible can offer.

A luxurious vehicle to slowly enjoy the nature around you in a pleasant breeze, as if taking a walk.

This car proposes relaxed enjoyment, with the overwhelming quietness that is the characteristic of BEVs and the openness provided by the slightly higher vehicle height, as if you’re taking a walk through nature.

Length × width × height: 3,395mm×1,475mm×1,330mm; Wheelbase: 2,440mm

4. VISION COPEN

~Pursuing the joy and fun of driving while maintaining the easygoing nature of the COPEN~

Embodying staying close to the joy of driving

A convertible that evolves the DNA of the COPEN, which is the joy of driving in harmony with the wind.

Experience the joy and fun of open-air driving with a well-honed design and mobility performance.

This new compact sports convertible offers the ultimate in driving joy by combining an front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout with an internal combustion engine capable of using CN fuel, while inheriting the universal styling reminiscent of the first-generation COPEN and the electrified open/close Active Top roof.

Length × width × height: 3,835 mm x 1,695 mm x 1,265 mm; Wheelbase: 2,415 mm; Engine displacement: 1,300 cc

