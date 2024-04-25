Daihatsu: Quarterly progress report on measures to prevent recurrence of procedural irregularities in certification processes

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern that it has caused many stakeholders by the procedural irregularities in certification processes

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern that it has caused many stakeholders by the procedural irregularities in certification processes.

As stated in the “Actions on Procedural Irregularities in Certification Processes” news release published on February 9, 2024, Daihatsu has compiled a list of measures to prevent recurrence of procedural irregularities in certification processes in the “Report on Fundamental Measures to Prevent Recurrence.” We submitted this report to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and are working to implement these measures.

Today, we submitted the documents to the MLIT regarding their implementation status as of April 16, 2024.

Reflecting deeply on these procedural irregularities in certification processes, we will implement measures to prevent recurrence based on the Three Pledges with sincerity to build a system that ensures procedural irregularities never occur again as we strive to rebuild the trust of our customers and other stakeholders.

