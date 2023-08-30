Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2023

☆：Record high for the month ★：Record high for the period
*1 Daihatsu vehicles and OEM
*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM
*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles
Highlights of July 2023
Production in Japan
- Decreased for consecutive 2 months
Production in overseas
- Increased for the first time in 2 months
Worldwide production
- Decreased for consecutive 2 months
Sales in Japan
- Decreased for the first time in 11 months
Sales in overseas
- Increased for the first time in 2 months
Worldwide Sales
- Decreased for the first time in 3 months
SOURCE: Daihatsu