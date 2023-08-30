Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2023

Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2023

Results July 2023

☆：Record high for the month　　★：Record high for the period
*1 Daihatsu vehicles and OEM
*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM
*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

(Reference)Units except for Perodua

Highlights of July 2023

Production in Japan

  • Decreased for consecutive 2 months

Production in overseas

  • Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide production

  • Decreased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in Japan

  • Decreased for the first time in 11 months

Sales in overseas

  • Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide Sales

  • Decreased for the first time in 3 months

SOURCE: Daihatsu

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here