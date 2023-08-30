Daihatsu production, sales and export results for July 2023

☆：Record high for the month ★：Record high for the period

*1 Daihatsu vehicles and OEM

*2 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles and OEM

*3 Daihatsu and Perodua vehicles

Highlights of July 2023

Production in Japan

Decreased for consecutive 2 months

Production in overseas

Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide production

Decreased for consecutive 2 months

Sales in Japan

Decreased for the first time in 11 months

Sales in overseas

Increased for the first time in 2 months

Worldwide Sales

Decreased for the first time in 3 months

