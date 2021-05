Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. will temporarily suspend production at the following vehicle production line, as it is expected to short of some procurement parts

Daihatsu offers its sincerest apologies for the worry this announcement will cause to our customers and other parties.

Plant: Shiga (Ryuo) Plant No.2

Date (extended): June 14, 2021

Main Products Model: Rocky/Raize, Tanto/Chiffon, Move Canbus

SOURCE: Daihatsu