Daihatsu: Notice regarding resumption of production and shipment of some models

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. has decided to resume the production and shipment of 10 mini vehicle models, including the Daihatsu Mira e:S and Hijet.

To the customers who have loved these models and waited patiently for their delivery, and to our suppliers, sales companies, and other related parties, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience and concern we may have caused.

On January 30, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) confirmed that these 10 mini vehicle models comply the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act based on the results of testing with the certification authorities in attendance and other reasons.

In light of this confirmation, and following a comprehensive judgment based on customer feedback and the readiness of our suppliers etc., we have determined to resume the production of these 10 mini vehicle models on February 26. (Shipment of unshipped vehicles will resume on February 19.)

Daihatsu is a company that provides mini vehicles, which are a primary form of mobility for many people, and we will continue to stay close to the daily lives of our customers and take necessary measures as instructed by MLIT, such as performing testing with the certification authorities in attendance to fulfill our corporate social responsibilities.

We will work closely with our suppliers and sales companies and, as soon as preparations are ready, we intend to resume production and shipment of those models for which MLIT has lifted its instructions to suspend shipment. While reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing safety and quality, we will do our best to ensure these models reach our customers as soon as possible.

Reference: Production and shipment will resume for the 10 mini vehicle models listed below

Brand Name Plant Daihatsu Mira e:S

Hijet Truck

Hijet Cargo (including Deck Van)

Atrai (including Deck Van) Daihatsu Kyushu Co., Ltd.

Oita (Nakatsu) Plant

SOURCE: Daihatsu