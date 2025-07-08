Daihatsu: New “Move” receives approximately 30,000 orders in the first month after launch

Exhibition events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the “Move” were held throughout Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that the total number of orders for the new “Move” has reached approximately 30,000 units in the first month after its launch on June 5, 2025. This is five times the monthly sales target of 6,000 units, indicating a strong start for the new models.

For 30 years since its birth in 1995, the “Move” has continued to meet the needs of customers.

The new “Move”, now in its seventh generation, is based on the concept of “Just right for me now Reliable slide door wagon that I can rely on every day”. With a neat and dignified design that looks beautiful in motion, the development of DNGA and the adoption of slide doors, the new “Move” has greatly improved the appeal of mini vehicles in all aspects.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the “Move” on August 25, events will be held at commercial facilities nationwide (Sapporo, Kanagawa, Gifu, Osaka, and Fukuoka) starting in late September to express our gratitude to our customers for their many years of support. The event will feature an exhibition of past “Move” models so that customers can look back on the history of “Move” and experience the evolution of the new model with the actual vehicles. For more details, please visit the special website.

Order details for the new “Move”

1. Units Ordered

Approximately 30,000 units (Reference) Monthly sales target: 6,000 units

Main customer demographics: A wide range of generations centering on the child-aged demographic

Popular colors: Shining White Pearl, Black Mica Metallic, Chrome Gray Metallic

Popular grades: RS,G

2. Key Points of Positive Reviews

Stylish, high-quality design

Sliding doors for added convenience

Reasonably priced, conveniently equipped and well-balanced driving performance

SOURCE: Daihatsu