Daihatsu launches new walking-area mobility device e-SNEAKER

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) launched the new walking-area mobility device “e-SNEAKER”*1 nationwide today.

Based on the mission of “staying close to our customers and enriching their lives,” Daihatsu is working on both MONODUKURI and KOTODUKURI to create a society where everyone can move freely. In terms of MONODUKURI, Daihatsu places emphasis on its smallest products, particularly mini vehicles, pursuing the potential of small mobility solutions. In terms of KOTODUKURI, Daihatsu conducts various initiatives for those who do not drive, such as providing on-demand ride-sharing services in areas with limited transportation options and transportation support services in the welfare and care sectors.

In recent years, with the reduction or elimination of public transportation mainly in rural areas and elderly people giving up their driver’s licenses, there has been a growing need for mobility that supports short-distance travel. The e-SNEAKER, launched today, was developed to propose new value for daily mobility with the concept of “fulfilling, light, secure mobility,” It is designed to allow a wide range of customers, including active seniors who want to enjoy going out freely, to easily and enjoyably travel “a little further” than walking distance , such as shopping in the neighborhood or going on outings with their family and friends.

Main features of e-SNEAKER

Sophisticated and stylish design with a high view Large tires and comprehensive support functions for riding with peace of mind Simple and easy operation that anyone can drive and a detachable lightweight battery*2 that can be charged anywhere Dealer options also available to encourage outings

Daihatsu is sponsoring “Smart Mobility Expo: Personal Mobility,” one of the Future Society Showcase projects of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter “Expo 2025”). As part of demonstrating a mixed pedestrian and vehicle transportation system, Daihatsu is providing 150 units of the Expo 2025 e-SNEAKER, which is equipped with safety functions such as obstacle detection and contact prevention. The e-SNEAKER has received positive feedback from many users at the venue.

Daihatsu will reflect the opinions it has received in future development. It plans to expand demonstrations to other facilities and theme parks, and continue its efforts to realize a better mobility society.

*1 Under the Road Traffic Act, e-SNEAKER is treated the same as “pedestrians,” so no driver’s license is required.

*2 For safety reasons, please charge indoors.

Manufacturer’s recommended retail price

(Exempt from consumption tax)

Motor Battery Drive system Price (yen) DC24V, 250W x 2 Lithium-ion Rear-wheel drive 418,000

(Prices are recommended retail prices and are intended for reference purposes only. Prices are independently set by sales companies; for further details, please visit your nearest sales company.)

Product name: e-SNEAKER

Sales overview

◇Annual sales target: 500 units

Production plant

◇ Head (Ikeda) Plant 2nd District

(Production processes accessible to a variety of staff, including those with disabilities)

Vehicle overview

(1) Sophisticated and stylish design with a high view

Stylish design and riding posture for a refreshing ride

With a length of 1,130 mm, width of 645 mm, and height of 985 mm, it has a sleek style that does not have an overbearing presence in the surrounding area as a walking-area mobility device. For safety, the height is designed so that the device is not lost among the surroundings.

It has a cyclist’s eye-level and wide view, offering a sense of security and exhilaration.

(2) Features enabling driving with peace of mind even at sudden turns, on slopes, or when reversing

A speed control function automatically reduces the speed on slopes and when turning. In addition, a slope sensor detects uphill, downhill, and left/right slopes, and a steep slope detection function alerts the driver with a warning message and alarm sound on steep slopes and inclines.

When reversing, a reverse buzzer alerts those in the surroundings, and a message is shown on the status display on the interface.

A brake release switch is installed under the rear of the seat so that the vehicle can be moved manually. By pushing the vehicle while pressing the switch, it can be moved a short distance.

*3 Please approach the step at a right angle.

(3) Simple and easy operation for anyone to drive and a detachable lightweight battery that can be charged anywhere

(1) Three simple steps for traveling

Easy three-step operation for casual outings

Controls are concentrated around the motorcycle-style handlebar and the interface, enabling simple operation.

The at-a-glance status display shows the remaining battery level and maximum speed setting.

The speed switch on the interface can change the maximum speed in six levels from 1 to 6 km/h.

