Daihatsu Fully Remodeled Move, Which Has Met Customer Needs for 30 Years

Adoption of Sliding Doors and Evolution of the Appeal of Mini Vehicles in All Aspects.

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has fully remodeled its Move mini passenger vehicle and will launch it nationwide on June 5.

The Move was first launched in 1995. Since then, it has continuously evolved to meet the universal needs of customers for mini vehicles, including fuel efficiency, affordable pricing, basic performance, and advanced features, pioneering the way forward for the next generation. It has sold over 3.4 million units*1 and has been well received by a wide range of customers across all ages and genders.

The new seventh-generation Move model targets a discerning generation that has experienced many aspects of consumer culture, especially the category of consumers who are discerning about good products and choose them based on rationality and attention to detail. Based on the concept of “Just right for me now Reliable slide door wagon that I can rely on every day,” the new model greatly improves the appeal of mini vehicles in all aspects. While being the first Move to adopt sliding doors, which have been increasingly in demand in recent years, the new Move features a stylish design, and, like its slogan, “Get your heart moving once again—Move on,” it is designed to move customers’ hearts.

[Main features of the new Move]

I.Beautiful in motion; neat and dignified design

II.High basic performance and the latest safety performance achieved by introducing DNGA

III.Improved convenience and comfort through the adoption of sliding doors and enhanced equipment

IV.Affordable price while evolving the appeal of mini vehicles in all aspects

Furthermore, the TV commercial features the stylish design and appearance of the new Move, along with the song “MOVE ON” written by Tatsuro Yamashita and the nostalgic worldview of an illustration by Hiroshi Nagai. The commercial will begin airing nationwide.

*1Based on Daihatsu research as of March 31, 2025. Cumulative sales units are for Move and Move Custom only.

＊Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Prices (including consumption tax)＊

(Prices are recommended retail prices and are intended for reference purposes only. Prices are independently set by sales companies; for further details, please visit your nearest sales company. Insurance, taxes (excluding consumption tax), automobile recycling fees and fees associated with registration, etc. charged separately.)

Grade Engine Transmission Drive system Price (in yen) L NA*2 CVT 2WD 1,358,500 4WD 1,485,000 X ☆ 2WD 1,490,500 4WD 1,617,000 G 2WD 1,716,000 4WD 1,842,500 RS ☆ TC*3 2WD 1,897,500 4WD 2,024,000

☆Pictured vehicle

*2Natural Aspiration

*3Turbo Charger

＊Sales overview＊

◇ Monthly sales target: 6,000 units

◇ Announcement exhibition: June 7 to 8, 2025

＊Production plant＊

Daihatsu Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No. 2

＊Vehicle overview＊

I. Beautiful in motion; neat and dignified design

The design concept is a suitable “move”, “neat and dignified design that is uniquely beautiful in motion.’”

We have made thorough efforts to create a high-quality design that combines functionality and style, ensuring that it will be chosen by people who are discerning about good products that achieve a balance between rationality and attention to detail.

1. Exterior

Character lines and window graphics that flow from the front to the rear, as well as dynamic-looking fenders and rear pillars give the vehicle an agile liveliness.

The front area is bold and advanced with a seamless combination of the grille and headlamps.

The neat surface and line configuration create a dignified and neat impression.

The neat surface and line configuration create a dignified and neat impression. The vertical rear combination lamps inherited from the first generation have been adopted as a unique feature of Move.

2. Interior

The instrument panel has a simple interface, as is characteristic of mini vehicles, and the audio system is positioned low to ensure a wide field of vision when driving to create a clean, clear view for driving with peace of mind.

The seats express a “tailored quality” with elegant and calm colors and materials, creating a cozy atmosphere where one can spend every day in comfort. By using the same colors and materials for the door armrests as for the seats, not only does it create a sense of unity throughout the interior but also reduces the burden on the arms.

The RS and G grades have navy upholstery with silver stitching, silver paint, and plated decorations to create an even more appealing high-quality space.

3. Color variations

There are a wide range of color variations, with standard colors that blend well with daily life and can be used for a long time, as well as unique Move “colors that look beautiful in motion.” A total of 13 color variations are available, including two-tone colors that make the drive aesthetic more appealing.

Grace Brown Crystal Mica*4 was newly developed as a high-quality color that accentuates the neat and dignified shape.

*4Manufacturer’s option

4. Another Style packages

The Dandy Sport Style, which creates a mature and sporty look based on dark plating, and the Noble Chic Style, which enhances mature elegance and quality based on a copper-colored decorations, are available through combining the manufacturer’s option and the dealer’s option.

II. High basic performance and the latest safety performance achieved by DNGA

1. Basic performance evolution ~Creation of nimble driving performance that makes you want to be on the move regardless of distance~

With high basic performance based on the DNGA, the vehicle has inherited the brisk and nimble driving performance that is well received among past Move customers through Move-specific tuning. We have created a well-balanced driving experience that is comfortable and enjoyable for going out not only around the city but also for weekend trips.

(1)Stress-free acceleration performance from low to high speeds

Throttle characteristics of the accelerator created through DNGA development have been optimized, achieving a stress-free, nimble driving experience.

By equipping the RS grade with a turbo engine and D-CVT, powerful acceleration performance with plenty of leeway on highways and mountain roads has been achieved. Furthermore, the step-shift system creates a linear acceleration feel with rhythmical changes in engine sound.

(2)High-quality riding comfort and stable maneuverability that enables turning as desired

Springs, shock absorbers, and steering characteristics are specially designed for the Move. The smooth and comfortable ride with minimal vibration from the moment the vehicle starts moving and stable maneuverability that enables brisk turning as desired creates a driving pleasure that is the true essence of Move.

By equipping the RS grade with 15-inch tires and high-performance shock absorbers, an even higher quality of ride comfort befitting a top model and high stable maneuverability that matches its dynamic performance have been ensured.

(3)Driving position that is easy to drive and less tiring

By optimizing the inclination and hip point position of the front pillar and setting the driver’s viewpoint high and wide, a good view of the front has been ensured, making driving easy.

The seat has a good fit and is highly stable, supporting a firm Move ride. By firmly supporting the body in any situation, the seat has evolved to provide a sense of security and reduce tiredness.

(4)Comfortable driving and low fuel consumption*5

A fuel economy of 22.6 km/L*6 in WLTC mode has been achieved.

*5Vehicles achieving 80% of the FY2030 fuel economy standards

*6Fuel consumption rate of a vehicle of 2WD/CVT/NA engine mounted grade (examination value of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism). This value is achieved in the definite test conditions and may differ actual environmental conditions (meteorological conditions and traffic congestion) and vehicle driving/equipment operation (sudden acceleration and use of air conditioner). WLTC mode is an international driving mode incorporating urban, rural and expressway driving modes with average time durations assigned to each mode.

2. Latest safety performance

(1)17 preventive safety functions with Smart Assist*7, 8

The latest stereo cameras are installed to combine the collision warning function and the collision- avoidance braking function with pedestrian detection at night and following motorcycle detection. In addition, detection distance and response speed were improved.

An erroneous start prevention with brake control has been adopted to control accidental sudden acceleration due to pedal misapplication.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)*9 has been adopted to alleviate driver burdens during long-distance driving and expressway driving.

(2)Adoption of many dealer’s options supporting safe driving

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

When a vehicle approaching from the rear is detected when changing lanes, an indicator on the pillar and a warning buzzer alert the driver to avoid collision.

When a vehicle approaching from the rear is detected when changing lanes, an indicator on the pillar and a warning buzzer alert the driver to avoid collision. Plus Support (sudden acceleration control) System*10

Unlocking the doors with the dedicated electronic card key activates the sudden acceleration control system. When excessive pressure on the accelerator pedal or pedal misapplication is detected, whether an obstacle is present or not, the warning buzzer sounds, the indicator on the display alerts the driver to take an appropriate action, and the vehicle’s acceleration is controlled. Unlocking the door with the dedicated electronic card key automatically activates the Plus Support System. No setting operation is required.

(3)Adoption of the latest Daihatsu Connect*11 with an enhanced function for monitoring the status of the vehicle in normal driving situations (non-emergency driving situations)

New features include the Smart Assist Report, which displays the number of activations of the Smart Assist in the last seven days, promoting safe driving, and the Ukkari Assist, which notifies the driver via smartphone of failure to lock the doors or to turn off the hazard lights.

Other new features are a function to provide information on the display and audio system, Connect-compatible navigation system and a smartphone of the vehicle’s maintenance timing and a function to provide notification via smartphone to any customers who do not respond to a recall 10 to 18 months after recall notification.

Another new feature is a 12-month driving history recording function.

*7The Smart Assist function is configured differently for each grade (manufacturer’s option for some grades).

*8The Smart Assist active safety system has been designed as a driving assistance tool for drivers. It has functional limitations and may not work, depending on the road and weather conditions. Drivers should not rely too much on this system and be sure to drive safely. For details, visit the official website of your local sales company.

*9RS standard equipment, G manufacturer’s option

*10Plus Support is a tradename of Toyota Motor Corporation.

*11Compatible with the 9-inch smartphone coordinated display audio, the 6.8-inch smartphone coordinated display audio, and the 10-inch Stylish navigation system.

III. Improved convenience and comfort through the adoption of sliding doors and enhanced equipment

1. Standard adoption of rear sliding doors for easy entry and exit for all grades

In response to growing demand in recent years, all grades feature rear sliding doors that make it easy to open and close in tight spaces, for passengers to enter and exit, and load and unload cargo. The RS, G, and X grades feature power sliding doors (with Touch & Go Lock function and Welcome Open function)*12 for easy and smooth entry and exit when a user is holding parcels or take-out cargo in both hands.

(1)Touch & Go Lock function

Locking of the door can be reserved in advance by touching the touch-type request switch on the front door handle before the power sliding door is fully closed.

(2)Welcome Open function*13

By pressing a switch located on the instrument panel when exiting the vehicle, automatic opening of the power sliding door when returning to the vehicle can be reserved in advance. Even if a user is holding cargo in both hands, such as from shopping, simply approaching the vehicle automatically opens the power sliding door without the need to unlock it, improving convenience.

(3)Easy-closing sliding doors (both sides)*14

The easy-closing function, which automatically closes all doors from half-closed to fully closed, allows anyone to close doors with ease.

*12Standard equipment on both sides for RS; standard equipment on the left side for G and X; manufacturer’s option on the right side

*13Standard equipment for RS; standard equipment on left side only for G; manufacturer’s option on the right side

*14Standard equipment on both sides for RS; standard equipment on the left side only for G and X; manufacturer’s option on the right side

2. User-friendly Pocketerior and comfortable and convenient packaging

(1)Pocketerior

User-friendly storage items are placed within reach, mainly for the driver and passenger seat.

Underneath the deck board is a luggage under box suitable for storing shoes and other small items. Tall cargo can also be loaded by securing it with hooks while the board is open. (Only for 2WD*15)

(2)Packaging and seat arrangement

A high level of comfort with sufficient distance between front and rear passengers (1,055 mm) and a feeling of spaciousness in the rear seat space have been achieved. Packaging designed for everyday usability, such as a wide opening for smooth loading and unloading of cargo, has been adopted.

The left-and-right split long slide rear seats allow for a wide range of seat arrangements, as well as the ability to arrange the luggage space according to the size of cargo.

3. Full range of functions and equipment supporting comfortable driving

(1)Electric parking brake & automatic brake hold function*16

Coordinated operation of the parking brake with shifting operation and release of the parking brake by accelerator pedal operation contribute to alleviating driver fatigue during daily driving and when in congestion.

(2)Adoption of driver/passenger seat heaters*17 driver and front passenger seats and 360-degreeSuper UV & IR Cut Glass*17

Considerations have been made to ensure that drivers and passengers can enjoy the comfort of the vehicle.

(3)9-inch display audio (manufacturer’s option) with wireless-compatible Apple CarPlay*18 and Android

Auto*19, 20 functions

User-friendliness has been improved by setting a vehicle control system with voice recognition capability: the air conditioner can be controlled and some meter data and warning sounds can be acknowledged by voice.

Comfort inside the car has been improved by setting up a set of wireless battery charging system Qi*21 and HDMI sockets (1 socket on instrument panel)*22.

(4)10-inch Stylish navigation screen & advanced dash cams (dealer’s option)

10-inch Stylish navigation system with a large, easy-to-read screen has been adopted

The dash cams are capable of recording the vehicle’s interior in addition to the forward and backward directions, making car use safe and secure.

*15The shape differs for 4WD.

*16Standard equipment for RS and G.

*17Manufacturer’s option for RS, G, and X

*18Apple CarPlay is a tradename of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and several other countries.

*19Android and Android Auto™ are trademarks and tradenames of Google LLC.

*20Android Auto™ connects via USB.

*21Qi is a trademark of Wireless Power Consortium.

*22HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

IV. Affordable price while evolving the appeal of mini vehicles in all aspects

Featuring sliding doors that meet the needs of the changing times, the new model has evolved the appeal required of a mini vehicle with excellent basic performance and fuel economy, as well as a full range of comfortable and convenient features and equipment, all at an affordable price starting at 1,350,000 yen (including tax).

Even the mass-market grade X (2WD) is priced below 1,500,000 yen (including tax), one of the standards for customers when considering purchasing a vehicle.

