Daihatsu formulates DX Vision and accelerates human resource development and workstyle reforms to provide customers with new value

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has formulated a new DX Vision House (Fig. 1) and DX Policy (Fig. 2) with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and responding flexibly and speedily to dramatic changes in the business environment, such as the rise of CASE and MaaS. By actively leveraging digital tools, Daihatsu will develop DX business personnel and accelerate work style reforms in order to provide new value to customers.

Based on its “Light you up” approach, Daihatsu seeks to develop closer bonds with customers and address social issues such as the declining birth rate, the graying of society, and regional revitalization. It will accomplish this using the DX Vision House, whose digital transformation slogan is “People-friendly, universal digitalization,” through the agile parallel implementation of DX steps 1, 2, and 3 (Fig. 3) in each of the three areas of “MONODUKURI (manufacturing),” “KOTODUKURI (experience creation),” and “HITODUKURI (developing human resources).”

Since 2020, Daihatsu has been promoting the use of AI human resource development in cultivating business experts, and based on this new DX Vision House, it will expand its efforts to include the use of BI* tools, apps, and more to develop DX business personnel. Daihatsu aims to develop 1,000 of these DX business personnel by fiscal year 2025 so that all departments can leverage digital technologies, and eventually plans for all employees to become DX business personnel.

Furthermore, it plans to develop 50 internal developers, or Daihatsu Digital Innovators (DDI) by fiscal year 2025 to enable the company to speedily develop advanced apps such as those needed for future CASE, MaaS, and similar applications.

As part of these efforts, Daihatsu has split off its IT platform operations from the Digital Transformation Promotion Department, increasing the independence and capabilities of its DX functions and creating theme-specific Task Force Teams (TF) composed of representatives from each Group function. TF leaders coordinate with each Group and manage the promotion of their respective themes.

To respond flexibly and speedily to dramatic changes in the social environment, Daihatsu will actively utilize digital technologies as it works to stay close to customers and enrich their lives.

*Business Intelligence. This refers to analyzing and processing massive amounts of business data as necessary and using the results in management decision-making, etc.

<Figure 1> DX Vision House

<Figure 2> Daihatsu DX Policy

<Figure 3> Daihatsu’s Three DX Steps

