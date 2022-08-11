Daihatsu exhibits Rocky hybrid model, AYLA BEV concept car and other vehicles at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2022

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor, its Indonesian subsidiary, will exhibit a total of nine vehicles and technical exhibits at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2022 (GIIAS2022) held in Jakarta from August 11 to 21.

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) announced today that P.T. Astra Daihatsu Motor (hereinafter “ADM”), its Indonesian subsidiary, will exhibit a total of nine vehicles and technical exhibits at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2022 (GIIAS2022) held in Jakarta from August 11 to 21. Among the vehicles on display will be the hybrid model of the Rocky compact SUV on sale in Japan as well as the AYLA BEV concept car.

The hybrid model of the Rocky launched in Japan in November 2021 is equipped with Daihatsu’s unique e-SMART HYBRID system ideal for small cars. This is the first time that the vehicle will be exhibited at an overseas motor show. The AYLA BEV is a battery electric concept car based on the AYLA compact hatchback that was built by ADM at its own R&D center.

By exhibiting these vehicles, Daihatsu will convey its approach of promoting the sustainable spread of practical electrified vehicles to visitors. It will also communicate its corporate commitment to contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in Indonesia, including compact cars that are fuel efficient and conserve natural resources such as the LCGC-compliant*1 Sigra seven-seater MPV*2 and AYLA.

In addition, the Daihatsu booth at GIIAS2022 will also feature a total of nine vehicles including DNGA products such as the new XENIA seven-seater MPV that was completely redesigned in November 2021 and Rocky five-seater compact SUV, dressed up models such as the Terios seven-seater SUV and Sirion five-seater compact car that underwent a partial redesign in June 2022, and other models. It will also feature technical exhibits such as the e-SMART HYBRID unit and D-CVT.

Going forward, Daihatsu will continue striving to be a company that plays an intimate part in the lives of its customers by contributing to the development of industry and human resources and the promotion of cars in Indonesia and other regions with a focus on ASEAN.

*1: Low Cost Green Car, Indonesia’s eco-car policy

*2: Multi-Purpose Vehicle

SOURCE: Daihatsu