Daihatsu announces release of hybrid model of compact SUV Rocky in Indonesia

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM), an Indonesian subsidiary of Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”), has announced the release of the hybrid model of the compact SUV, Rocky, on July 23. This is the first hybrid model to be introduced by ADM to meet the growing need for electric vehicles in Indonesia in recent years. It is scheduled to commence sales in the country from 2026.

The hybrid model of Rocky, which was launched in Japan in 2021, is equipped with e-SMART HYBRID, a hybrid system originally developed by Daihatsu. The system adopts a series configuration in which electricity generated by the engine is used to drive the motor, making it a simple and compact system suitable for small cars. The vehicle will be exported as a complete vehicle from Japan and will be introduced in compliance with Indonesian laws and regulations.

Daihatsu will continue to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society, the popularization of automobiles, and the development of the industry by delivering high-quality, affordable, and environmentally friendly cars that are tailored to the lifestyles of different countries, regions, and customers, based on a multi-pathway approach.

Main specifications

Drive system FF (Front engine, Front wheel drive) Engine WA-VEX type, 1.2-L water-cooled inline 3-cylinder 12-valve DOHC Front motor E1A/Synchronous AC motor Seating capacity 5 Overall length × width × height 3,995 × 1,695 × 1,620 mm

Production plant

Daihatsu Shiga (Ryuo) Plant 2nd District

