DAF XF and CF rewarded with Good Design Award

The DAF CF and XF model ranges have won the prestigious international Good Design Awards for their ‘outstanding design and innovation’. The accolade in the Product Design Automotive and Transport category is granted by a jury of no less than 55 members of the Australian based Good Design Award organisation. DAF Trucks introduced the new CF and XF series on the Australian market this March.

The annual Good Design Awards is one of the oldest and most prestigious international awards for design and innovation with a history dating back to 1958. Since the introduction of the current generation LF, CF and XF trucks, DAF scooped awards all over the world, including titles such as International Truck of the Year, Fleet Truck of the Year, Green Truck of the Year and Construction Truck of the Year.

‘Positive impact on business and environment’

The Good Design Awards Jury praised the CF and XF trucks of DAF: “They set a new industry standard for truck style, function, safety, sustainability and performance. Innovative thinking has resulted in a truck that has a positive impact on the end-user, business and environment. The design offers a clever combination of aerodynamic styling and features as well as powertrain refinements that have delivered a vehicle that is cleaner for the environment, yet offers better performance.”

‘Sophistication and refinement’

The interior design is car-like, stated the jury in their verdict: “This adds to the sophistication and refinement of the truck. It showcases a thoughtful ergonomic layout, opportunities for customisation, use of tough durable materials and superior NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) qualities. These features ensure the end-user enjoys the creature comforts.”

Dedication

Richard Zink, DAF Trucks Director Marketing & Sales and member of the board: “The Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence – it represents the dedication of DAF Trucks to ultimately increase the profitability of our customers’ business on the one hand and to make the daily work of the DAF truck drivers ultimately comfortable on the other.”

Record number of 835 entries

The 2020 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with an astonishing 835 design projects evaluated in this year’s international design awards. More information about Good Design can be found at www.good-design.org.

SOURCE: DAF