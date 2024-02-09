DAF Trucks Vlaanderen named ‘Factory of the Future’

DAF Trucks Vlaanderen has been awarded ‘Factory of the Future’

DAF Trucks Vlaanderen has been awarded ‘Factory of the Future’. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the impressive transformation of DAF’s Belgian cab and axle factory in Westerlo into a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility that is among the most modern of its kind in the world.

Each year, the Belgian technology federation Agoria grants ‘Factory of the Future’ certificates to a selected number of pioneering and sustainable production facilities in Belgium. Agoria represents more than 2,000 companies and 320,000 employees in the tech and metal industry in Flanders, Wallonia and the Brussels region. Its aim is to stimulate innovation and strengthen the capacity of the Belgian industry.

Shining example

“DAF Trucks Vlaanderen is a shining example of a Factory of the Future,” according to Jolyce Demely, General Director of Agoria Flanders. “Our technology industry can only compete internationally by continuing to innovate. We must keep on encouraging and supporting that goal. It is the best way to boost our productivity and stay at the front of the digital and green race in today’s European industrial sector. That must also be the absolute focus of Flemish industrial policy.”

A true team recognition

For DAF Trucks, the award is testament to the significant transition the plant has undergone in preparation for the production of a complete series of new generation vehicles.

“In the first place, this acknowledgement is a well-deserved recognition of a true team effort,” stated Stijn Van Eyken, Managing Director DAF Trucks Vlaanderen. “Together we have developed and built an entirely new cab factory, including an environment-friendly paint shop, a highly robotized body-in-white plant and a brand new interior trimming line that provide outstanding ergonomics for our colleagues.” Van Eyken added: “Furthermore, the axle factory was completely redesigned to offer optimal working conditions, as well as the highest quality. DAF has invested a total of over €300 million in our Westerlo facilities since 2017, putting us at the forefront of innovation in the Belgian automotive industry. I’m certain that the New Generation DAF XD, XF, XG and XG+ trucks were crowned International Truck of the Year 2022 and 2023 partly because of the excellent cabs and axles manufactured in Westerlo. Being named ‘Factory of the Future’ illustrates once again just how successful the high-tech manufacturing industry can be in Belgium.”

The ‘Factory of the Future’ certificate was presented to Stijn Van Eyken by the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon.

SOURCE: DAF