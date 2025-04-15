DAF Trucks recognizes top performing suppliers

As a PACCAR company, DAF annually honours its highest performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. Recognition is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM Program fosters collaboration and continuous improvement between DAF and its suppliers. This results in product innovations and performance enhancements.

“At DAF, we are driven by continuous improvement to deliver outstanding products and services”, said Jos Smetsers, Executive Director PACCAR Purchasing and member of the DAF Board of Management. “Suppliers play an important role in exceeding our customers’ expectations. Their involvement in the SPM programme illustrates the enormous commitment to DAF. By putting them in the spotlight, we rightly value their contribution to DAF’s success.”

Masters

For the first time, the Master title was conferred upon Tri-Ring Forging (China – metal components) and Fomeco (Belgium – tubes). Fiberpachs (Spain – sheet metal components), Schultz (Brazil – iron casting solutions), and Theuws (The Netherlands – exterior components) each earned the Master title for the second consecutive year, while Goodyear (US – tires) received it for the fourth year. Berco (The Netherlands – interior components) was honored with the Master title for the seventh consecutive time. In addition, 36 suppliers were honoured as 2024 SPM Leaders and 41 as 2024 SPM Achievers.

“We look back on a successful event”, concluded Jos Smetsers. “Next year we will undoubtedly have another DAF SPM Recognition Event. Because DAF and our suppliers – we continue to challenge each other to do even better and better.”

SOURCE: DAF