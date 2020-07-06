DAF Trucks introduces ’Ready to Go’ program

A brand-new ready-to-use mixer, tipper, curtain sider or other rigid directly available? With the introduction of DAF Ready to Go, every operator in direct need for specific bodied vehicles, can rely on the finest selection of popular pre-configured and fully built-up vehicles.

Being successful in a seasonal business means being able to react quickly to market requirements. Therefore it can be important to be able to expand a fleet on shortest notice possible.

Superstructures of leading bodybuilders

For popular rigid trucks such as mixers, tippers and curtain siders, DAF has created an appropriate stock of commercial vehicles which are ready for operation. In those countries where the Ready to Go program is already available, it is possible to browse the complete European stock via an intuitive search function on the national DAF Trucks country website. Ordering can done via the local dealer, wherever the truck might be located in Europe. After checking the specifications, delivery takes place on a short notice. All pre-configured ready-for-use rigids on stock feature industry-specific bodies from leading manufacturers.

Increasing number of vehicles

DAF’s Ready to Go program makes a rolling start with the direct availability of about 100 vehicles. This number will further increase rapidly as the program expands all over Europe. For this moment, the new Ready to Go program is available in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Other European countries will follow in the course of this year.

SOURCE: DAF