DAF Trucks honours its technicians and service team

Search for Europe’s best technicians and service team has started

A premium truck deserves a premium service. That’s why DAF Trucks motivates its technicians and service teams to get the most out of themselves. During the ‘Technician of the Year’ and following ‘Service Team of the Year’ challenge, DAF starts the quest for the ultimate European DAF workshop teams.

In the coming months, the national Technician of the Year challenge will be held across 18 countries. Technicians from all DAF dealers and service points throughout Europe may enter the competition. The heroes of the national competition will be competing together with the Service Advisor of their own workshop in an international final in February 2024, in order to become the ‘European Service Team of the Year’.

DAF European Technician of the Year

“To underline the importance of professional workshop technicians, DAF organises a Technician of the Year competition every two years,” says Albert Florijn, Director Dealer Workshop Services at DAF. “DAF trucks are high-tech vehicles that combine the latest ultra-clean driveline technologies and industry-leading digital features in the best and most efficient vehicles on the market. Technicians require extensive and in-depth technical knowledge to work on these magnificent trucks.”

“The technician works closely together with the Service Advisor. They are both responsible for communicating with the customer. The vehicle intake procedure is very important. Clear and friendly communication is an often overlooked skill, but we value it highly at DAF. It’s all about delivering excellent service and quality, right down to the smallest detail.”

‘National Technician of the Year’ challenges will be organized in various countries throughout Europe in the remainder of this year. The ‘Service Team of the Year’ challenge will be organized at the DAF headquarters in Eindhoven in February 2024.

SOURCE: DAF