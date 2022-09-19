DAF Trucks demonstrates industry leadership at IAA 2022

DAF Trucks starts the future of vocational and distribution transport with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD and XDC at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover

DAF Trucks starts the future of vocational and distribution transport with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD and XDC at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover. In addition, DAF strengthens its environmental leadership with the reveal of a completely new series of fully electric powertrains for the New Generation DAF XD and XF trucks. These exciting new trucks offer ‘zero emission’ ranges of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

DAF Trucks has a dominant position in Hall 21 at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover and has created a great podium for its all-new award winning product line-up.

Completely new DAF XD series sets new standard in distribution segment

– Sharing DNA with industry-leading DAF XF, XG and XG +

– Best in class safety, efficiency and driver comfort

– Highly versatile product range

– Start of production in Autumn 2022

– 3 and 4 axle configurations

– Robust design with a unique grille and bumper

– Excellent approach angle and high ground clearance

– State-of-the-art PACCAR e-motors with outputs up to 350 kW (480 hp)

– Wide choice of efficient battery packs

– ‘Zero emission’ ranges from 200 to over 500 kilometres

– New DAF Electric Truck Assembly plant

New DAF XD is starting the future of distribution

At the IAA Transportation 2022, DAF is introducing a completely new range of vocational and distribution trucks. The New Generation DAF XD series shares the DNA of the ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’, the multiple award-winning XF, XG and XG⁺ long haul vehicles. The New Generation DAF XD sets the new benchmark in safety, efficiency and driver comfort in its class.

The New Standard in Safety

The cab design of the New Generation DAF XD features a large windscreen and large side windows with an ultra-low belt line for best-in-class direct vision. This is achieved in combination with the low cab position (17 cm lower than the New XF) and the new ‘Vision Dashboard’, which is characterized by being contoured towards the windscreen on the co-driver side.

As an option, a Kerb View Window and foldable co-driver seat are available for an unobstructed view of pedestrians and cyclists next to the truck on the co-driver side. The DAF Digital Vision System and DAF Corner View add to unparalleled indirect view. The DAF City Turn Assist alerts the driver with visual and audible warnings when other road users are in the co-driver’s side blind zone.

The New Standard in Efficiency

First class fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions are realised through the perfectly formed aerodynamic cab. It features the same large radii, curved windscreen, excellent sealing and optimal engine and under cab airflow as DAF’s XF, XG and XG⁺ long distance models.

Market-leading vehicle efficiency is furthered by the new PACCAR MX-11 engine, smart exhaust after-treatment system, low vehicle weights, standard TraXon automated transmission and sophisticated driver assistance systems. Extensive availability of PTO’s, body attachment modules and connectors ensure first class bodybuilder-friendliness.

The New Standard in Driver Comfort

The New Generation XD offers superior, highly accessible and spacious cabs with volumes of up to 10 m3. Together with a Sleeper and Sleeper High Cab, a Day Cab is available that offers extended interior space as standard.

An ideal driving position is guaranteed through unmatched adjustment ranges of seat and steering wheel. The striking and highly ergonomic dashboard features crystal clear and fully digital instrument panels. Ride and handling benefit from a new superior chassis front-end design, cab suspension and rear axle suspension.

Excelling in versatility

The New Generation DAF XD is available to order in a full array of 4×2 and 6×2 axle configurations, both tractors and rigids. Production will start in Autumn 2022.

The all-new DAF XD truck series for distribution and vocational transportation is the owners delight and the driver’s dream.

DAF XDC and XFC for vocational and construction applications

At the IAA Transportation 2022, DAF is also presenting the New Generation DAF XDC and XFC. These high-quality construction vehicles feature single or double drive two, three and four axle configurations to meet specific requirements of the vocational and construction segment.

High payloads and sturdy design

The New Generation XDC with 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 engine and XFC with 10.8 litre PACCAR MX-11 and 12.9 litre PACCAR MX-13 engine, offer high payloads thanks to low kerb weights. These construction models are designed to handle the toughest work under the harshest conditions and have a robust bumper, a sturdy grille and a steel radiator protection plate. The XDC and XFC trucks offer a large approach angle and a high ground clearance for excellent off road performance.

DAF’s new premium trucks for the vocational and construction industry will enter production early 2023 and are available to order now.

The New 2, 3 and 4 axle DAF XDC and XFC trucks are the perfect vehicles for vocational and construction applications, combining high payloads with excellent on and off road performance and a sturdy design.

DAF announces New Generation DAF XD and XF Electric vehicles

DAF Trucks strengthens its position as the leading manufacturer of ‘zero emission’ vehicles with the launch of the New XD and XF Electric trucks. These innovative trucks feature completely new modular drivelines for ‘zero emission’ ranges from 200 to over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The DAF XD Electric and DAF XF Electric will become available as tractor and rigid models and can be ordered now.

To optimally tailor the New DAF XD and XF Electric to the customer’s needs, the efficient and reliable PACCAR e-motors deliver outputs from 170 to 350 kW (230 to 480 hp). In combination with battery packs of up to 5 strings, fully electric ranges can even exceed 500 kilometres, depending on circumstances and application.

Fast and AC charging options

The New Generation XD and XF Electric can be fast charged with powers up to 325 kW, allowing a 3-string battery pack to be boosted from 0 to 80% of its capacity in just over 45 minutes. Available as an option is an on-board charger with the capability of alternating current (AC) charging up to 22 kW. This provides flexibility to operate the vehicle where DC chargers are unavailable.

Built in Eindhoven

The innovative DAF XD and XF Electric trucks will be assembled on a brand-new production line in Eindhoven. The advanced DAF Electric Truck Assembly will start series production in 2023.

With the all-new modular EV-powertrains, DAF once again takes the lead in zero emission transport, offering premium fully electric truck solutions to its customers.

New Versions of DAF XF ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’

At the IAA Transportation 2022, DAF is also expanding the product range of the successful New XF model – ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’. New within the range are a Day Cab and a Sleeper Cab, which complement the existing Sleeper High version.

With the expansion of a full range of chassis and cab variants for the New Generation XD, XF, XG⁺ and trucks, DAF offers the most advanced trucks on the market for distribution, vocational, heavy duty and long-haul applications.

