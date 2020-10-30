DAF Trucks crowned ‘Irish Fleet Truck Brand 2021’

DAF Trucks has been awarded ‘Irish Fleet Truck Brand of the Year 2021’ by Fleet Transport Magazine, the leading road haulage and commercial vehicle magazine in Ireland. The recognition is the result of an extensive range of interviews with mixed fleet truck owners and operators.

The Fleet Choice of Many

“The title is a recognition that DAF Trucks is the ‘The Fleet Choice of Many’”, states Jarlath Sweeney, chief-editor of Fleet Transport Magazine. “With a continuous and increasing presence in the fleet segment, DAF Trucks offers a comprehensive range of vehicle combinations and configurations to the Irish fleet market.”

Excellent performance

Jarlath Sweeney adds: “While drivers highly praise the comfort of their DAF, fleet managers are attracted to DAF’s continuous aim for highest transport efficiency. This includes a wide selection of Repair & Maintenance offerings and excellent aftermarket service, which both receive high acclaim from transport companies that operate mixed brand vehicle fleets. DAF’s excellent service network is 24/7 available if road assistance is needed.”

Additional value

“Awards like these are based on the daily experiences of transport operators. That gives this award additional value”, says Richard Zink, DAF Trucks Director Marketing & Sales and Member of the Board of Management. “Our objective is to offer our customers the lowest cost of ownership, best dealer network and unmatched 24/7 road assistance along with highest levels of driver comfort and safety. I am proud to see all this reflected in this award.”

SOURCE: DAF Trucks