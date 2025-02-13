DAF Trucks and TotalEnergies join forces to accelerate decarbonization of road transport

DAF Trucks N.V. and TotalEnergies announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their joint commitment to develop zero-emission mobility solutions for road transport

This partnership leverages DAF’s leadership in truck manufacturing and TotalEnergies’ expertise in developing sustainable mobility solutions. It underlines both companies’ commitment to supporting the energy transition and meeting the European Union’s CO 2 emission reduction standards.

The agreement focuses on 3 key initiatives:

Investigating the opportunities for DAF customers to optimally make use of the TotalEnergies charging network and their roaming services.

Accelerating the development of Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) for ultra-fast charging of electric trucks with a pilot initiative helping to shape the future of charging infrastructure.

Offering a range of energy solutions from TotalEnergies, to supply low carbon energy products and solutions to the DAF manufacturing sites in order to support DAF in reducing its scope 1 & 2 CO 2 emissions.

“This collaboration with TotalEnergies is a great opportunity to combine our respective expertise to offer our customers sustainable and innovative transport solutions”, said Harald Seidel, president of DAF Trucks N.V. “DAF is leading the way in battery electric vehicles, offering zero emission ranges of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge. The MoU provides enhanced opportunities to accelerate the transition to sustainable road transport solutions.”

‘’As a key partner of the road transport sector, we are delighted to collaborate with DAF and contribute to the decarbonization of the industry’’, said Mathieu Soulas, Senior Vice President New Mobilities at TotalEnergies. ‘’This partnership demonstrates TotalEnergies’ ability to provide concrete solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of its customers’ fleets. We need such pragmatic collaborations to make the Energy Transition happen”.

SOURCE: DAF Trucks