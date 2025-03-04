DAF reaches milestone of 10,000 XB distribution trucks

New generation DAF XB for Maxi Haulage Limited

DAF Trucks has produced its 10,000th New Generation DAF XB truck at its Leyland facility in the UK. Maxi Haulage Limited, headquartered in Irvine, Scotland, was delighted to take delivery of the milestone vehicle.

The DAF XB entered production in December 2023 as part of the successful New Generation DAF product range. The vehicle sets a benchmark for city and regional distribution, combining class-leading efficiency, excellent safety, and the highest driver comfort. The series offers a range of driveline options, including highly efficient diesel powertrains and all-electric power trains with zero-emission ranges up to 350 kilometres. The DAF XB distribution truck is available from 7.5 up to 19-tonne GVW and comes with a Day Cab, Extended Day Cab, or Sleeper Cab.

Agile and manoeuvrable

Thanks to its unique manoeuvrability and small turning circle, the New Generation DAF XB is extremely agile, which is of the highest importance in dense city areas. For maximum safety, all New Generation XB trucks are equipped with the complete suite of DAF’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as Side & DAF Turn Assist, Drive-off Assist,Speed Limit Recognition and the DAF Drowsiness Detection.

Maxi Haulage Limited

The 10,000th truck was handed over to Maxi Haulage Limited, which is a leading provider of haulage, distribution, and logistics services throughout the UK and Ireland. The new truck will be fitted with a curtain sided body and tail-lift for palletised distribution. The milestone truck is part of a total order of 23 vehicles for Maxi Haulage.

‘Robustness and functionality’

“We are highly pleased with the DAF trucks in our fleet due to their robustness and functionality. This is why we have chosen the DAF XB”, stated Andy McGuire, General Manager of Maxi Haulage. “We are sure also the new trucks will perform very well.”

A new milestone

Simon Powell, Operations Manager Leyland Trucks: “This milestone is an exciting moment for Leyland Trucks. It shows the successfulness of the XB distribution truck in the UK and abroad. The milestone acknowledges the excellent characteristics of the vehicle and is also a reflection of our industry-leading quality.”

SOURCE: DAF