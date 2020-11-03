DAF opens new company owned dealership in Hungary

DAF Trucks has reinforced its presence in central Europe by establishing a new dealership near the city of Nyíregyháza in the north-east of Hungary. DAF Trucks is already 10 years the undisputed market leader in Hungary, where the network now consists of 9 dealer locations.

The new DAF dealership is strategically located in the increasingly important Nyíregyháza area, next to the M3 highway and close to (inter)national transport corridors between central Europe and Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldavia. The transport hub of the international airport of Debrecen is just half an hour drive from the new dealership.

Focus on customers uptime

The 2,200 m2 large Hungarotruck Kft. facility in Nyíregyháza is located on a 20.000 m2 site and includes no less than 10 service bays, 1 fully automated wash bay and a technical certification bay, all of them featuring the most advanced equipment. An excellent parts availability is garuanteed for the best possible uptime and the new and used truck sales departments provide customers with the highest support. A comfortable waiting area is available for drivers to relax when their truck is being serviced.

Expanding professional dealernetwork

Richard Zink, member of the DAF Trucks’ Board of Management and responsible for Marketing and Sales stated: “Strategically located next to the transport corridor M3 at the city of Nyíregyháza, the new dealership not only offers great service to DAF customers in the eastern part of Hungary, but also to the many transport operators passing on their national and international routes. The commissioning of this new Hungarotruck dealership supports the continuing growth of DAF in Hungary.” The new dealership is located at Debreceni út 362, 4400 Nyíregyháza, Hungary and is open from 07.00 to 21.00 hrs during the week and from 07.00 to 15.30 hrs on Saturdays.

SOURCE: DAF