DAF names ‘International Dealers of the Year 2025’

European dealers awarded

Romanian DAF dealer TH Trucks has been named ‘International DAF Dealer of the Year 2025’ at the DAF International Dealer Meeting in Faro (Portugal) in recognition of its excellent performance and customer experience in every field. Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks, stated: “TH Trucks has consistently shown an outstanding dedication to excellence in every area, making it a well-deserving recipient of the 2025 award.”

Every year, DAF recognises its top-performing dealers. The honours are awarded to those who demonstrate superior customer satisfaction, exceptional business performance, and outstanding (after)sales achievements. The dealer that excels in all these areas is awarded the prestigious title of ‘International Dealer of the Year’.

Excellent customer satisfaction

With its headquarters in Gilău, TH Trucks operates eleven DAF dealer locations and TRP stores across Romania. “The award winner is a true example of a highly reliable partner for its customers”, stated Harald Seidel at the Dealer Award ceremony. “The company continuously invests in staff training and service capacity, is dedicated to continuous business growth and shows a strong ambition for enhancing the customer experience.”

Bart Bosmans, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales added: “TH Trucks distinguishes itself by giving a deeper meaning to customer satisfaction. Its team provides excellent sales and service advice and delivers the highest quality in the workshops, also thanks to long opening hours. The high market share and impressive success of TH Trucks is the result of their very proactive approach and of always putting the customer first.”

Top performers

DAF also acknowledged top performing dealers in several areas.

Ciron (France)

Sales Dealer Award

Sales Dealer Award Scanvo (Sweden)

Rigid Dealer Award

Rigid Dealer Award Ford & Slater (UK)

Electric Dealer Award

Electric Dealer Award Fricke Nfz (Germany)

Used Trucks Award

Used Trucks Award Wanicki (Poland)

After Sales Award

After Sales Award Hergovisa (Spain)

PACCAR Financial Award

PACCAR Financial Award Hiltl (Germany)

MultiSupport Award

MultiSupport Award Lefevre (France)

PACCAR Parts Award

PACCAR Parts Award ESA Poland (Poland)

PACCAR Connect Award

PACCAR Connect Award Gazzola (Italy)

Customer First Award

Customer First Award MOTUS (UK)

Growth Award

Gold and Premium Awards

In addition, a number of DAF dealers were recognized for their excellent performance with a Gold Award or Premium Award.

Gold Award:

Wietholt (Germany), Loven Eschweiler (Germany), Hungarotruck (Hungary), United Equipment (Malta), Adams Morey Southampton (UK), TH Trucks (Romania), Dtruck (Italy), Lothian DAF (UK), Officina Veicoli Industriali Piacenza (Italy), and Groupe Duclos (France).

Wietholt (Germany), Loven Eschweiler (Germany), Hungarotruck (Hungary), United Equipment (Malta), Adams Morey Southampton (UK), TH Trucks (Romania), Dtruck (Italy), Lothian DAF (UK), Officina Veicoli Industriali Piacenza (Italy), and Groupe Duclos (France). Premium Award:

Poids Lourds (France), Joël Lefevre 21 (France), Hiltl Fahrzeugbau(Germany), GB Trucks (Italy), Firma Wanicki (Poland), Ford & Slater (UK), NEVA Group (Czech Republic), Adams Morey (UK) and Chassis Cab (UK).

Over 1,100 DAF locations

Thanks to a network of over 1,100 locations across Europe and beyond, DAF customers are always assured of a dealer or service location nearby. Next to a full range of multiple award winning trucks, DAF dealers offer first-class back-up and a comprehensive range of services and support, designed to highest uptime and lowest operating costs.

SOURCE: DAF