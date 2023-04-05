DAF launches full series of new generation vocational trucks

The New Generation XD, XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks have changed the transport industry, setting new standards in efficiency, safety and driver comfort. The XF, XG and XG+ were awarded ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’ whilst the XD received this prestigious recognition for 2023. The unique DNA of these multiple award-winning vehicles is now also introduced for the construction and vocational sectors with the next group of models released in the New Generation truck program.

XDC and XFC construction trucks

The New Generation XDC and XFC construction vehicles are distinguished by the dominant black grille and a robust steel bumper, steel radiator protection plate and two maintenance free LED fog lights – deeply recessed in the bumper for maximum protection. A flexible lower step is available as an option.

The New Generation XDC and XFC have a high ground clearance of up to 40 centimetres and an approach angle of 25 degrees which makes them ideal for applications which require regular driving off-road. The XDC and XFC are available in 8×4, 6×4 and – for the first time – 4×2 axle configurations.

Wide range of tandems

For excellent traction under tough conditions, DAF offers its XDC and XFC trucks with a choice of double-drive, low-maintenance tandems: from a 19-tonne light weight tandem with single reduction (SR1132T), leaf spring suspension and disc or drum brakes to 21- and 26-tonne variants (SR1360T) with single reduction, disc brakes and air suspension. For heavy and off-road applications the 21- and 26-tonne tandem is also available with hub reduction (HR1670T). The tandems are available with wide range of rear axle ratio options from 3.46:1 to 7.21:1 to perfectly tune the specification to the individual task.

6×4 and 8×4 for on-road applications

The entire range of DAF tandem sets is also available for the new on-road 6×4 and 8×4 New Generation DAF vehicles, needing superb traction and high payloads. The 6×4 and 8×4 rigids are available as XD and XF. The 6×4 tractor is available as an XG and XG⁺, as are 8×4 rigids with a steered trailing axle. The 8×4 heavy duty tractor with steered pusher axle for exceptional transport applications is available as a XF, XG and XG⁺.

Hydraulic PXP front-wheel drive as an option

For applications that may occasionally require extra traction, DAF offers a first class hydraulic front-wheel drive option for 4×2 tractor versions of the XD, XDC, XF and XFC. This robust and maintenance-friendly ‘PXP’ system can be activated via a switch on the dashboard.

Ideal cross-over: XD and XF Extra Robust

Entirely new are the ‘XD Extra Robust’ and ‘XF Extra Robust’. The series combines the robust cabs of the XDC and XFC with an on-road chassis. This is the perfect solution for operators in the construction and municipal segments who value the lowest vulnerability but do not need full off-road capabilities. The robust front execution with its prominent high-mounted bumper is always combined with a neatly integrated front under-run protection beam and is available on all XD and XF rigid and tractor configurations.

New 4 axle XD and XF vehicles with single drive

The New Generation DAF trucks programme has been extended to include a full series of 4 axle variants with single drive for on-road applications. These chassis versions, with steered pusher axle and/or (non-)steered trailing axles, are ideal for applications such as heavy container transport, sewer cleaning and heavy waste collection.

Highly efficient drivelines

The outstanding fuel efficiency performance – resulting in the lowest emissions – is the result of amongst others a highly aerodynamic design and application of the latest PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 drivelines with TraXon gearbox. This automated transmission features, upon request, dedicated off-road software and ‘ASR-off’ as well as ‘Rock-Free’ functionalities for moving off in slippery conditions and to facilitate fast rocking to help extricate the vehicle in extremely tough circumstances.

The right PTO for every application

Obviously, DAF offers a wide range of power take-offs (PTOs) to perfectly meet the wide variety of customer requirements in the construction and vocational segment. The program includes engine PTO’s positioned at 1 o’clock for heavy applications and a version at 11 o’clock for lighter applications, and indirect PTO options that can be mounted at the front of the engine for hook loading systems or tippers. A full range of gearbox PTOs is also available.

Easy body installation as standard

DAF’s close collaboration with leading European bodybuilders results in industry-leading bodybuilder-friendliness, including predefined ‘Plug and Play’ options. Furthermore, software integration enables simplified data sharing and communication between vehicle and superstructure allowing a perfect integration of controls, signals and warnings.

The new standard in safety and driver comfort

All new versions for construction, municipal and other vocational applications benefit from the new safety and driver comfort standard introduced by the New Generation XD, XF, XG and XG+.

All trucks feature a large windscreen and ultra-low belt lines for exceptional direct and indirect view, which is supported by the optional kerb view window and state-of-the-art technologies such as the DAF Digital Vision System and the unique DAF Corner View. A wide suite of driver assistance systems as well as class-leading ergonomics also contribute to best-in-class safety. In addition, the New Generation DAF trucks offer a perfect accessibility, an unmatched interior space and the best possible working and living environment for outstanding driver comfort.

DAF completes its successful New Generation XD, XF, XG and XG+ range with a full range of 2, 3 and 4 axle tractors and rigids for construction, municipal and other vocational applications, all requiring tailor-made solutions for highest efficiency, optimal safety and unprecedented driver comfort. DAF offers the best truck for every transport task.

SOURCE: DAF