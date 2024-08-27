DAF joins international platform for booking charging stations

Goal: increasing the availability of electric trucks

DAF Trucks has joined HDV Booking, a consortium that is working on establishing a platform for reserving public charging points for trucks in Europe. This will further increase the availability of fully electric DAF trucks, particularly for long distance transport.

HDV Booking is a new consortium that includes providers of charging facilities, card reader systems, transporters and software developers. It is working on a platform that will enable transporters to find and reserve available charging points. This will facilitate the most efficient planning and routes for electric vehicles. Improved planning of loads will help limit waiting times and make longer distances possible, including international routes. HDV Booking aims to be operational throughout Europe in 2026.

DAF transition partner for businesses

“An optimal booking system requires all electric vehicles, as well as charging points and planning software, to be connected to each other,” according to Bart Bosmans, Director Marketing & Sales and a member of the Board of Management at DAF Trucks. “The ability to take factors like traffic congestion and the driver’s rest periods into consideration will lead to more optimal use of both the public charging infrastructure and electric vehicles.”

With its XD and XF Electric, DAF offers the perfect trucks for long distance transport, thanks to a zero-emission range of up to 500 km. This can be increased to 1,000 kilometres a day by charging the battery packs during the driver’s break, for example. “Access to more information on the availability of public charging stations is an important step in increasing the availability of electric trucks for long distance transport,” emphasises Bart Bosmans. “DAF’s decision to team up with HDV Booking underlines our position as a partner in the energy transition. After all, in addition to a full range of electric trucks, we also offer our customers charging stations and specialised advice and training.”

SOURCE: DAF