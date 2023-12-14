DAF introduces Efficiency Champions

Important awards recognising first-class efficiency

– Green Truck Award 2023

– Lowest combined fuel consumption in European Truck Challenge

– European Transport Award for Sustainability

DAF XD, XF, XG, XG+ Efficiency Champion

– Specific configuration for highest fuel efficiency

– New engine software

– CO 2 class 3 with Maut savings of up to 1.6 ct/km

– Ready for HVO applications

– The latest ADAS systems as standard

– Available from January 2024

2023 will be remembered at DAF as the year in which it collected one award after another for vehicle efficiency. After an extensive multi-test, the New Generation DAF XF 450 was named Green Truck 2023 by the leading German trade magazines VerkehrsRundschau and Trucker because of its industry-leading low fuel consumption and low CO 2 emissions.

This test was quickly followed by the European Truck Challenge comparison test carried out by the renowned German trade magazine Truck & Trailer Welt in which the XF 450 once again proved to have the lowest combined fuel and AdBlue consumption and the most favourable operational costs. And last month the XF 450 also received the European Transport Award for Sustainability from the German publication Transport, providing further confirmation of the unique efficiency of the New Generation DAF trucks.

Efficiency Champion

To celebrate this impressive list of achievements, DAF is launching an Efficiency Champion series of its New Generation XD, XF, XG and XG+. The trucks will be available with both PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines and in different cab variations.

Each Efficiency Champion will be equipped with a full range of fuel-efficiency features as standard, including the DAF Digital Vision System (cameras instead of mirrors) and a full aerodynamic package with spoilers, skirts, fenders and a special base plate with air conduction designed for optimal efficiency. The Efficiency Champion also features tyres with low rolling resistance, Predictive Cruise Control as standard and the powerful PACCAR MX engine brake.

Together with its extremely low weight and advanced onboard systems, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, the Efficiency Champion sets a new standard in transport efficiency.

New engine software

The efficiency is optimised even further by a new generation of engine software, which is also available as an update for all New Generation DAF vehicles already delivered.

The new software guarantees not only a quiet and balanced running of engine but is also ready to be used in any future additions to DAF’s online fleet management platform aimed at facilitating predictive maintenance. This will allow the truck to be in constant contact with its home base and dealer so that it can recommend proactive or (where needed) preventive maintenance in order to ensure maximum vehicle availability.

Most favourable Maut rates

Thanks to the optimal efficiency and low CO 2 emissions of the Efficiency Champion, these vehicles can be categorised as CO 2 Class III for up to six years, making them valid for the most favourable German toll charges for vehicles with a conventional powertrain. This can result in Maut savings of up to 1.6 cents per kilometre.

HVO

The DAF XD, XF, XG and XG+ Efficiency Champions are also fully equipped to drive on HVO – Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. This latest generation of bio-fuels can achieve reductions of up to 90% in CO 2 emissions and makes an important contribution to the low footprint of DAF’s New Generation vehicles.

Ultra-modern ADAS systems

Those ordering a New Generation DAF XD, XF, XG or XG+ Efficiency Champion will receive delivery of their truck in 2024. This automatically means that the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) aimed at assisting the driver will be provided as standard, including the most recent versions of the Advanced Emergency Braking System, Drive-off Assist, DAF Side & Turn Assist, Speed Limit Recognition and Lane Departure Warning System.

Lowest TCO

“Each New Generation DAF XD, XF, XG and XG+ is the undisputed efficiency champion in their own segment,” says Bart Bosmans, member of the DAF Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. “In accordance with our philosophy of DAF Transport Efficiency, the Efficiency Champion trucks are further confirmation of our leading position in this area. These extremely efficient models guarantee each operator the lowest fuel consumption costs and the most favourable Maut rates.”

SOURCE: DAF