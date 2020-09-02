DAF introduces CF Electric with extended range

DAF Trucks is taking the next step in the development of electric drivelines by doubling the range of the DAF CF Electric with VDL e-power technology to more than 200 kilometres. In addition, the introduction of a new generation of batteries means a weight reduction of 700 kg, which translates directly into higher payload.

DAF is at the forefront of the development and sale of fully electric trucks. Field operational tests of the first models of the CF Electric already began in 2018 with Dutch and German customers, after which the second generation – equipped with new software and a new dashboard – went on sale last year.

Tractor and rigid

The DAF CF Electric is ideal for zero emissions and quiet use in urban areas, including general distribution requirements, supplying supermarkets and for waste collection. DAF currently offers the CF Electric as a 4×2 tractor (GCW: 37 tons) and as a 6×2 rigid with steered trailing axle for maximum manoeuvrability (GVW: 28 tons).

Proven and reliable technology

The newest generation of CF Electric vehicles builds upon the proven reliability and user-friendliness of previous generations. A new addition to the current generation is the lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 350 kWh (315 kWh effective capacity). In addition to being more powerful, the battery pack is also much lighter – no less than 700 kg. This reduction translates directly into higher payload capacity.

The battery is embedded in gel, meaning that the temperature always remains between 25 and 40 degrees Celsius, regardless of the weather, which supports durability and the consistent level of performance of the battery pack.

500 electric kilometres per day

Thanks to the increased capacity of the battery pack – which retains the same dimensions – the CF Electric now has a range of over 200 kilometres, a twofold increase compared with previous generations. Fully charging the battery is usually carried out at the truck’s home base and takes about 75 minutes using a charging station with a capacity of 250 kilowatt.

By recharging the battery while (un)loading or during the driver’s break, it is possible to drive up to 500 fully electric kilometres a day in the DAF CF Electric. This is very advantageous in terms of the truck’s productivity and efficiency.

Specific advice for acquisition and use

The use of electric vehicles requires a specific approach from the customer. That is why DAF offers its customers support through advanced route simulation models to help devise the most efficient planning for their vehicle, including useful advice on smart and efficient recharging of the battery. DAF also offers advice – together with selected suppliers, such as VDL – regarding the optimal charging infrastructure.

On sale in September

The CF Electric with extended range will go on sale in September, with delivery expected to start in early 2021.

‘An important step forward’

“With its increased range, the new CF Electric strengthens our position at the forefront of electric road transport,” says Ron Borsboom, Executive Director DAF Product Development. “This truck has been developed in response to the rising demand for better air quality in our cities and lower CO2 emissions. 500 fully electric kilometres per day is something transporter operators can really work with.”

DAF CF Electric | FT tractor — Technical specifications

Chassis: 4×2

Wheelbase: 380 centimetres

Weight tractor: 9,000 kg

Electric motor: 210 kW

Torque: 2000 Nm

Battery capacity: 350 kWh (315 effective capacity)

Range fully charged vehicle: up to 220 km

Quick charge batteries: 75 minutes (at 250 kW)

DAF CF Electric | FAN rigid — Technical specifications

Chassis: 6×2, trailing axle

Wheelbase: 380/420/460/480 centimetres

Weight rigid: 10,200 kg

Electric motor: 210 kW

Torque: 2,000 Nm

Battery capacity: 350 kWh (315 effective capacity)

Range fully charged vehicle: up to 220 km

Quick charge batteries: 75 minutes (at 250 kW

SOURCE: DAF