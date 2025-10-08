For technical GVWs up to 52 tonnes

DAF Trucks is expanding its product range with a 10×4 chassis designed for heavy-duty applications, particularly in construction. To support a high payload (technical GVW of up to 52 tonnes) and excellent manoeuvrability, this new five-axle FAF configuration features a rear tridem consisting of a dual-driven tandem and a lifting, steered trailing axle.

DAF already offers a wide range of 4×2, 6×2, 6×4, 8×2, and 8×4 chassis. The addition of the factory-built 10×4 FAF chassis for heavy construction applications further enriches the range.

High payload, excellent manoeuvrability

The impressive five-axle chassis is equipped with two leaf-spring 8- or 9-tonne front axles and a 34-tonne tridem with air suspension. The tridem consists of a dual-driven tandem (available with either single or hub reduction) and a hydraulically steered, lifting trailing axle. This configuration combines high payload capacity with outstanding manoeuvrability.

The dual front axles and their corresponding axle loads allow for the installation of high capacity cranes directly behind the cab. The tridem’s steered trailing axle is designed for a static load of 26 tonnes, which is crucial for tasks such as loading and unloading heavy hookloader containers, when the full weight may rest temporarily almost entirely on the last axle.

Wide engine selection

The FAF chassis is offeredwith drivetrains featuring the efficient PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines and the automated TraXon transmission. Power outputs range from 300 hp (220 kW) to 530 hp (390 kW).

Maximum safety

The new 5-axle truck is available as both XD and XF. The ergonomic design of both cabs is ideally suited for the FAF chassis’ intended use. The sloping dashboard, ultra-low window belt lines, and optional kerb view window provide superb direct visibility around the cab. The digital cameras of the DAF Digital Vision System, DAF Corner View, and the reversing camera offer unparalleled indirect visibility of the areas in front, beside and behind the truck.

Available now

The new 10×4 FAF chassis is now available to order through DAF’s network of over 1,100 official dealers.

