DAF Components displays leadership at Busworld 2025

AF Components is presenting its new, highly efficient series of PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines for buses and coaches at Busworld 2025, the industry trade fair taking place in Brussels from October 4 to October 9

Ready for the future

DAF Components is presenting its new, highly efficient series of PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines for buses and coaches at Busworld 2025, the industry trade fair taking place in Brussels from October 4 to October 9. Additionally, its proven mild hybrid solution for buses and coaches is showcased on the DAF Components booth in Hall 6.

DAF Components is a leading, independent supplier of components, such as engines, axles and cabs to manufacturers of buses, coaches, specialised vehicles as well as ships all over the world.

Industry leading efficient

The PACCAR MX-11 (with outputs from 220 kW/299 hp up to 330 kW/449 hp) and PACCAR MX-13 (315 kW/428 hp up to 390 kW/530 hp) engines offer industry leading low fuel consumption, long service intervals, maximum comfort and excellent driveability thanks to high torque at low revs. The power units are based on the efficient engines DAF developed for the New Generation DAF trucks. For an even lower CO2 footprint, the MX-11 and MX-13 engines also run perfectly on HVO biodiesel.

Advanced technology

The PACCAR engines for coach and bus applications feature a suite of innovations to enhance efficiency. These include an optimized combustion via amongst others a redesigned cylinder head and block, pistons, and liners, along with next-generation turbochargers and components such as air compressors, alternators and oil pumps that minimize parasitic losses.

Outstanding performance

As a result, the ultra-silent and vibration free new efficient PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines offer excellent performance. Maximum torque is already available at 900 rpm, adding to the outstanding comfort for both passengers and driver. The engine brake delivers highest torque at very low revs, setting the industry benchmark. For the highest uptime, the engines only require servicing once-a-year.

Mild Hybrid

DAF continues its commitment to continuously enhancing combustion engine technology for long-distance coaches and buses. At Busworld 2025, DAF Components displays a mild-hybrid solution developed in collaboration with Voith, which has been successfully implemented in amongst others 110 city buses for Rome’s public transportation system. The powertrain consisting of a high tech PACCAR MX-engine and proven mild hybrid gearbox/e-motor addresses the growing demand for alternative driveline technologies. This mild hybrid solution with driving-off support and a Start-Stop functionality offers an up to 15 percent increased fuel efficiency.

Alternative powertrains

The DAF Components stand in Hall 6 of the Busworld exhibition in Brussels also features a prototype of a hydrogen combustion engine which DAF is currently evaluating. Additionally, an e-axle for future electric propulsion is being showcased. Alfred Beuwer, Director of DAF Components, notes a growing interest among coach and bus operators in alternative powertrains. “Regardless of how the future of coach and bus transport evolves, DAF Components remains committed to providing customers with optimal powertrain solutions tailored to every application.”

Extensive network of dealers

DAF Components’ customers rely on DAF’s extensive network of Coach and Bus dealers, as well as in over 1,100 authorized DAF workshops across Europe. This extensive infrastructure ensures fast, reliable maintenance tailored to the specific needs of bus and coach operations. As a result, operators benefit from maximum vehicle uptime and minimal disruption to their schedules.

SOURCE: DAF