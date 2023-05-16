DAF and Einride drive electrification of road freight transport

Einride and DAF have signed a letter of intent for the supply of 50 fully electric New Generation DAF trucks

Einride and DAF have signed a letter of intent for the supply of 50 fully electric New Generation DAF trucks. These state-of-the-art vehicles will be added to Einride’s fleet of electric heavy-duty vehicles, which is one of the largest of its kind in Europe. The first vehicles out of the series of 50 have been ordered and will be delivered in the course of this year.

The Einride order will comprise DAF XD electric trucks in a wide range of specifications, which the company will deploy with various customers. The vehicles will be equipped with three to five battery packs for ranges of up to 500 ‘zero-emission’ kilometers. All vehicles are delivered with DAF Repair & Maintenance packages. Maintenance will be carried out through the DAF dealer network, with over 1,100 locations all over Europe.

Einride – global market leader

Einride designs, develops and deploys technologies to enable freight mobility as a service. By building grids powered by a first-of-its-kind ecosystem — the intelligent software platform Einride Saga, electric and autonomous fleets, charging infrastructure and connectivity networks — a resilient, cost-effective shipping future is unlocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Einride was founded in 2016 and is the global market leader in digital, electric and autonomous freight mobility technology. Today Einride operates in the US, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Germany and the Benelux region and is trusted by leading corporations that use the company’s turnkey solution to electrify their transport.

“Einride is committed to selecting leading truck manufacturers with the best technical performance in the industry. In DAF, we have found an excellent partner as we continue to expand our global fleet of electric vehicles,” says Robert Ziegler, General Manager Europe at Einride. “By leveraging DAF’s technological edge, combined with our own freight mobility solutions, we look forward to setting a new benchmark in efficient and sustainable transportation while meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

Building a healthier future

“We are proud to deliver our New Generation Battery Electric vehicles to Einride, which is a leader in the supply of innovative mobility packages, purely based on fully electric vehicles”, said Richard Zink, Director Marketing and Sales and member of the DAF Board of Management. “As the partner of choice, we offer a total solution aimed at getting the best out of the vehicle.”

Range of up to 500 zero-emission kilometers

Developed for zero-emission distribution and vocational applications, the New Generation DAF XD and XF Electric vehicles are powered by efficient and reliable PACCAR EX-D1 and PACCAR EX-D2 electric motors. The powertrains are complemented by two to five battery packs with an output of up to 525 kWh. This enables a ‘zero-emission range’ of up to 500 kilometers on a single battery charge. The trucks can even cover up to 1,000 kilometers a day – fully electric – with an efficient charging strategy. The New Generation DAF XD and XF Electric trucks are produced in DAF’s new Electric Truck Assembly plant which was commissioned in April 2023.

