Dacia wins Best Value Brand at Auto Trader New Car Awards 2018

Dacia has been awarded the title of Best Value Brand at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2018.

Voted for by 43,000 real car owners, Dacia proved to be a firm favourite with the public beating both Skoda and Kia, who came in second and third place respectively.

Unlike other car awards, the second annual Auto Trader New Car Award winners were based on the honest opinions of those who have bought, driven and lived with their new vehicles.

Ivan Aistrop, Auto Trader’s Road Test Editor, said: “Value is what the Dacia brand is all about, and this award shows that that message has really struck a chord with car buyers. After all, everyone likes to feel like they’ve got a good deal, and with a Dacia, you’ve every right to feel as smug as you like. No other car company can offer such aggressive pricing, offering a new-car alternative for buyers on a used-car budget. Long may it continue.”

Speaking on the win for Dacia, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “We’re delighted with our latest award win! It’s fantastic to see that Dacia’s incredible value for money offer is resonating so strongly with UK car owners and our cars are proving to be top choices every day for drivers. It’s not just about affordable prices, by keeping things simple we’re able to offer high quality cars with proven reliability, still offering the lowest priced new cars for sale in the UK, five years after we launched.”

Adding to its amazing value-for-money credentials, Dacia also recently topped cap hpi’s Pence Per Mile (PPM) ratings, which reveal the cheapest cars to buy and run in 2018, with the Duster, Sandero and Logan MCV taking the top three spots for affordability.

The award-winning Dacia range consists of the Duster SUV, the Sandero supermini – still the most affordable new car on sale in the UK, the Sandero Stepway, the UK’s most popular Dacia model, the Logan MCV and crossover-inspired Logan MCV Stepway. Dacia has now sold more than 120,000 cars to customers across the UK.

For more information on the Dacia range please visit www.dacia.co.uk.

