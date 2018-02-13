The Dacia tops one million in France

The Dacia brand continues its success story by registering its millionth vehicle in France since its launch, becoming a key player in the market.

Damien Delcloque, Dacia France Brand Director, said:

This milestone of one million Dacia vehicles in France in less than 13 years confirms the brand’s position as a key player in the French automotive market, of which it has been in 5th place for the last 5 years, mainly targeting private customers. The relevant positioning of the brand, in line with customers’ expectations, still offers good prospects for growth.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.