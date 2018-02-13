Home > News Releases > The Dacia tops one million in France

The Dacia tops one million in France

February 13, 2018

The Dacia brand continues its success story by registering its millionth vehicle in France since its launch, becoming a key player in the market.

Damien Delcloque, Dacia France Brand Director, said:

This milestone of one million Dacia vehicles in France in less than 13 years confirms the brand’s position as a key player in the French automotive market, of which it has been in 5th place for the last 5 years, mainly targeting private customers. The relevant positioning of the brand, in line with customers’ expectations, still offers good prospects for growth.

