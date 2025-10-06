Dacia Spring: an optimised driving experience, still at an affordable price

Dacia continues to enhance Spring to better meet customers needs

Dacia is delivering on all the promises made for Spring, its first all-electric model.

A promise to make zero-emission* mobility more affordable. Since its launch in 2021, Spring has sold more than 179,000 units in Europe (up to June 2025). In 2025, Spring performed strongly with over 17,000 vehicles sold, securing second place in the European market for electric vehicles sold on the retail channel (segments A, B, B-SUV). These results reflect the success of the car that is still the most affordable on the all-electric market, tailored to the real needs of customers.

A promise to make this all-electric model even more appealing with substantial improvements every year: new Dacia identity in 2022, new more efficient 65 hp powertrain in 2023, and a major upgrade in 2024 including a fully renewed design and a more digital experience.

A promise met once again today: Spring takes a major step forwards with an enhanced driving experience, more fun, greater safety feeling and increase versatility for everyday use.

AN UPDATED PLATFORM FOR A NEW DRIVING EXPERIENCE

A fully-rounded compact car, Spring already gained a number of upgrades in 2024 to optimise road performance, including: electric power steering settings retuned for increased precision and feedback, new 15” wheels and a new steering wheel for better grip.

Today, Spring is taking the process to new levels with structural changes contributing to a fully renewed and enhanced driving experience.

The platform houses a new battery in its reinforced central section (see below). These changes make the structure stiffer and optimise weight distribution between front and rear to improve the overall balance of the vehicle.

(see below). These changes make the structure stiffer and optimise weight distribution between front and rear to improve the overall balance of the vehicle. Braking is safer thanks to more powerful assistance. The 15″ wheels, fitted as standard from the expression trim level upwards, contribute to improving the Spring’s road handling.

The 15″ wheels, fitted as standard from the expression trim level upwards, contribute to improving the Spring’s road handling. Spring also gains an anti-roll bar for the first time, standard on all versions. The car’s stability in corners is thus improved, and further enhanced by the adoption of new settings for the shock absorbers and suspension springs.

In addition, Spring has undergone aerodynamic improvements:

A set of fairings at the front, sides and rear, designed to reduce aerodynamic turbulence under the car.

at the front, sides and rear, designed to reduce aerodynamic turbulence under the car. A new spoiler limits turbulence around the upper part of the rear tailgate.

This has a very tangible benefit for Spring’s range, resulting in a significant improvement in SCx: 0.660 compared to 0.745 with 14′ wheels, and 0.665 compared to 0.743 with 15′ wheels.

A NEW POWERTRAIN RANGE FOR EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE STRESS-FREE DRIVING

Two new engines, 70 hp/52 kW and 100 hp/75 kW replace the previous 45 hp/33 kW and 65 hp/48 kW units. These offer more power and torque between 80 and 120 km/h (up to +20%). This means that the Spring can travel with ease outside of towns and fit naturally into road and motorway traffic for a more comfortable driving experience.

Significantly faster acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h

New powertrains Previous powertrains Spring 100 6.9s Spring 70 10.3s Spring 65 14,0s Spring 45 26.2s

These new powertrains work with a new 24.3 kWh battery, which uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology for the first time in the Renault Group and offers optimised thermal safety, longevity and cost.

In keeping with the Dacia philosophy, Spring is still the lightest four-seater electric car on the market, weighing in at around one tonne, even with its many optimised features. Its light weight contributes to delivering a range that matches customers’ real-world usage. Indeed, customers travel approximately 34 km per day in 4 trips at an average speed of 34 km/h. Hence, with a range of 225km (WLTP combined cycle on versions with 15″ wheels), Spring can easily cover a full working week with a single charge.

Charging is optimised with a new 40 kW DC onboard charger, compared with 30 kW previously. Available as an option depending on the country on the expression and extreme trim levels, it charges the battery from 20% to 80% in just 29 minutes. 7 kW AC charger is still standard on all Spring models, which, combined with the new battery allows for faster charging from 20% to 100%: 3 hours 20 minutes instead of 4 hours on a 7kW wall box, and 10 hours 11 minutes on a domestic socket.

The new 70 hp powertrain is available with the essential and expression trim levels, while the new 100 hp powertrain is available with extreme.

Dacia Spring is still…

Eco-Smart

The most affordable electric car on the market, with a starting price of €16,900 and the entire range still under €20,000.

Robust and Outdoor

Spring is always equipped with mass-tainted plastic parts and, in the extreme trim, rubber mats and door sills for added robustness. It remains practical for everyday use with the best boot volume in its class: 308 litres – and even 1,004 litres with the rear seats folded down. This is significantly more spacious than that of other vehicles in the A segment, and matches the capacity of a B segment model.

The Spring’s interior also offers plenty of storage space – glove box, centre console, door bins – for a total additional volume of over 32 litres, which setting a new benchmark in its category.

It also offers the Power to Object (V2L, Vehicle-to-Load) option, allowing users to plug in and power external electrical devices.

Essential and Cool

A digital experience with the ingenuity of YouClip accessories. All Spring models ship with a customisable 7-inch digital instrument cluster as standard.

Media Control is standard on the essential and expression trim levels. This multimedia system, with steering wheel, controls, displays media information and phone calls on the digital instrument panel. When connected to the free Dacia Media Control app, drivers can manage radio and media functions and access additional features directly from their smartphone screen.

Offering a 10.1’” central touchscreen and wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, the Media Display system is standard with the extreme trim and optional with expression. Spring extreme is also available with Media Nav Live**, an option providing connected navigation for a period of eight years, with real-time traffic conditions and continuously updated European maps.

Spring allows easy use of YouClip accessories. This clever and easy-to-use system, developed by Dacia engineers, allows various dedicated accessories to be securely and conveniently attached at key points inside the cabin. Spring comes standard with three YouClip anchor points (one on the dashboard, two on the central console). These points can hold a storage pouch, mobile phone holder with or without an induction charger, or an ingenious “3-in-1” device combining a cup holder, bag hook and portable flashlight. All YouClip accessories are available from the Dacia network.

*Zero CO 2 tailpipe emissions, excluding wear parts, in compliance with the WLTP certification cycle.

**With the City Pack, which also includes front parking sensors.

A clear and simple range Spring essential

(70 hp powertrain) Main standard equipment: 7-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable 3-spoke steering wheel, power steering, Media Control system with USB port, speed limiter, cruise control, steering wheel-mounted radio controls, central door locking with remote control, power windows at the front, rear parking sensors, 12V socket, etc.Spring expression

(70 hp powertrain) Main standard equipment: same as essential + manual air conditioning, 15-inch wheels, etc. Spring extreme

(100 hp powertrain) Main standard equipment: same as expression + copper-coloured interior/exterior trim features, power door mirrors and rear windows, Media Display multimedia system with a 10-inch central screen, two USB ports, wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, etc.

SOURCE: Dacia