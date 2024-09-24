Dacia sells 1,000,000th LPG vehicle

Dacia is the only carmaker to offer dual-fuel petrol and LPG ECO-G100 powertrains across its line-up – on Sandero, Stepway, Logan, Duster and Jogger

Dacia has offered dual-fuel petrol and LPG powertrains since 2010, and recently reached the 1 million LPG vehicle milestone (in all its host countries combined). The dual-fuel system, which it renamed ECO-G100 in 2020, provides up to 170 Nm of torque starting at 2,000 rpm, and its versatility provides an array of advantages.

The ECO-G100 powertrain is more powerful than the petrol version (with 10 more hp and 10 more 10 Nm), consumes 10% less and emits 10% less CO 2 . Its carbon footprint is smaller and it releases 90% less fine particles.

. Its carbon footprint is smaller and it releases 90% less fine particles. Dacia has tried, tested and fine-tuned the technology behind the ECO-G100 powertrain for 14 years. It is factory-built into the vehicles and packed with Renault Group’s expertise. And it is as solid and dependable as a petrol engine.

The vehicles are designed and built to run on LPG, and the tank is in the compartment that houses the spare wheel in other cars, so it does not take up any room in the petrol tank or boot. The LPG models come with the same 3-year or 100,000 km guarantees as every other vehicle in the line-up.

The ECO-G100 powertrain is affordable to buy and economical to drive. LPG is one of the least expensive fuels on the market: it costs up to 40% less than unleaded 95 in France for example, saving about €40 every time you fill the tank * .

. This technology also entitles owners to tax breaks (lighter environmental penalties, incentives to switch, total or partial exemptions from registration taxes depending on the area, etc.).

A dual-fuel petrol and LPG vehicle runs equally well on either fuel. It has two separate tanks, each holding about 50 litres** depending on the model. And it is simple to use: the driver can switch manually from one to the other then back, or the vehicle can switch automatically to petrol when the LPG tank is empty.

The ECO-G100 powertrain has a record-breaking range of up to 1,500 km***.

* Based on fuel prices in France at 9 September 2024 (https://fr.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/).

** Jogger has a 40-litre LPG tank.

*** As measured on the WLTP cycle; actual range can vary depending on the vehicle and driving style.

SOURCE: Dacia