Dacia saves the UK £1.5 billion in five years

Dacia, the UK’s most affordable car brand, has found that in the five years since its launch in the UK, it has saved its drivers an incredible £1.5 billion when buying a new car. That’s the equivalent of £13,100 per customer, based on the average cost of a new car sold in the UK over the last five years compared to the average cost of all Dacias sold.1

To celebrate these savings, Dacia is giving savvy Brits the chance to save even more ‘dough’, by partnering with Deliveroo to give people £10 off their next takeaway pizza order. That’s the same as 13 years’ worth of pizza² over the course of just one week – ‘Dacia-lot of dough!’

Dacia has bucked the trend for rising car prices and since launching in 2013 has continued to offer the most affordable cars in the UK, with the Sandero still the UK’s lowest priced car, starting at an incredible £6,995.

Speaking on the amazing savings enjoyed by its customers, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “The savings enjoyed by our customers since we launched in the UK in 2013 are incredible and testament to our credentials for providing the most affordable new cars on the market. By using proven, reliable technologies and offering our customers everything they need in a car we’re able to keep our prices low.”

Prospective Dacia customers will be pleased to hear it’s not just the purchase cost where Dacia offers amazing affordability. The Duster, Sandero and Logan MCV recently topped cap hpi’s Pence Per Mile (PPM) ratings which reveal the cars with the lowest total motoring costs in the UK including servicing, fuel, depreciation and other motoring costs.

To get a ‘pizza the action’ and enjoy money off your takeaway this week, just head online to Deliveroo Foodscene to be in with the chance to win your personalised ‘Sander-dough’ discount code, and enjoy a taste of the simple joys in life, courtesy of Dacia!

