Dacia Sandero awarded Best Budget Used Car 2018 by Diesel & Eco Car

The Dacia Sandero has been awarded Best Budget Used Car by Diesel & Eco Car magazine as part of its Used Car Top 50 2018. The team at the leading motoring publication looked at used cars over three years old to pick their top 50 used car buys and overall winners from select categories.

With the Sandero already the most affordable new car on sale today in the UK – costing as little as £5,995 – this latest award is another recognition of its appeal as a great value used car. The no-nonsense supermini was praised by the judges for its simplicity, spacious interior and equipment.

Speaking on the Sandero win, Ian Robertson, Editor of Diesel & Eco Car, said: “Becoming famous for its unbeatably low starting price of £5,995 in petrol guise, the Sandero is a breath of fresh air. Here is a no-frills supermini with five-doors, a spacious interior and a 320-litres boot, all for less than the price of a tiny city car.”

“Diesel versions begin at Ambiance trim and come reasonably kitted out with electric front windows, remote locking and Bluetooth connectivity as standard, and air conditioning too. The 89bhp 1.5-litre dCi engine is a variant of the unit used in the Renault Clio.”

Commenting on the latest accolade for the UK’s most affordable car, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “Offering amazing value for money, the Sandero has been regularly recognised as a top new car buy and it’s now great to see the car being recommended as a perfect choice for used car buyers too.”

The Sandero range starts at just £5,995. In Ambiance trim and above the Sandero offers a whole host of equipment normally found on cars at a much higher price including air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity and DAB radio.

Sandero isn’t just a bargain to buy, it’s economical to run, too. With the efficient 90hp version of the 1.5 dCi engine, it delivers 80.7mpg fuel economy and CO2 emissions of only 90g/km.

The accolade from Diesel & Eco Car is just the latest in a long list of awards that Sandero has won including Car Dealer ‘Mid-sized Used Car 2017’ and What Car? ‘Best Small Car under £12,000’ for five years in a row.

For more information on the Dacia Sandero range please visit https://www.dacia.co.uk/vehicles/our-range/sandero.html

