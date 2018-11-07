Dacia opens 150 million new dealerships across the UK

Dacia has opened 150 million* dealerships in the UK, as it launches Dacia Buy Online at www.buy.dacia.co.uk. From the touch of a button Dacia customers can now purchase a car from virtually anywhere; from the comfort of their homes, to a city bench on their lunch break – even the White Cliffs of Dover or a bus stop in the scenic North Yorkshire Moors.

Dacia Buy Online enables customers to purchase a new Dacia in four easy steps based on model, budget and payment choice. The platform allows customers to buy the Dacia range anywhere, at any time, from any connected device covering the full customer journey.

A comprehensive online system, customers can choose payment options, both cash and finance with full online acceptance, selecting a customer deposit contribution and set a monthly budget. Customers can even part-exchange their existing car which will be collected as part of the new vehicle handover. All Dacia models are available to purchase online, where customers can select the choice of colour as well the ability to add service and warranty packages.

Dacia Buy Online launches hand-in-hand with the Dacia dealer network**, which supplies the vehicles to the customer. To complete the process customers can choose either Click & Collect from their local dealer or choose home delivery, with the car available from UK stock within two weeks.

Speaking on the launch of Dacia Buy Online, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “With our new Dacia Buy Online platform our customers can now find an additional 150 million Dacia dealerships at their fingertips. Whether you’re sofa surfing, browsing on the bus, or scrolling whilst strolling – we’re making car buying simpler. You can order a Dacia online today and have it delivered to your driveway within two weeks.”

To mark the fact you can now buy a Dacia anywhere, Dacia has created a ‘pop up dealership’ in the remote Yorkshire countryside inside a bus stop on the A64 between Pickering and Whitby. It will be open to potential car buyers with a connected device today (7th November) from 9am to 2pm.

Dacia has also conducted research into car buying habits both on and offline. Findings reveal the UK’s online shopping rush hour is 10:20am on a Saturday, with nearly half of Brits (48 per cent) saying they would consider adding a car to their virtual shopping basket if it meant they could get good value for their money.

47 per cent would also consider buying a car online for its convenience, with a further third (35 per cent) of consumers valuing the option of buying online so they can scroll and shop at any time of day. This desire has increased significantly in the last decade, with just 15 per cent of respondents stating they would have considered buying a car online ten years ago.

When it comes to the variety of locations people find themselves shopping online, 64 per cent of Brits do so while watching the TV, 33 per cent while at work and a quarter would buy while on public transport. A sixth (16 per cent) would even make purchases while enjoying a scenic walk in nature.

Those aged between 30 and 44 are most likely to buy a new car online as a third (30 per cent) admit they would click and ship a car to their doorstep without even test driving. In addition, three quarters (75 per cent) of savvy silver surfers would buy a new car online for the convenience with the average car shopper spending 21 hours researching a new car purchase and visiting an average of three dealerships.

The study also looked at what people value most when searching for a new car. Top of the list for the majority of Brits is reliability (60 per cent) followed by value (58 per cent) and quality (55 per cent).***

Louise O’Sullivan added: “Times really are changing and our research shows that consumers are prepared to click and buy whenever and wherever is most convenient for them, regardless of time of day or location, due to the time pressures of everyday life”.

To try the new Dacia Buy Online service and get a car in just four clicks visit www.buy.dacia.co.uk.

SOURCE: DACIA