Dacia: New Sandero and new Logan MCV updates

Dacia is making a number of updates to the New Sandero and New Logan MCV ranges. The efficient SCe 75 engine is now offered with Lauréate trim for both cars. In response to customer demand, the Height Adjustment Pack becomes standard equipment for Ambiance trim. The New Sandero Ambiance remains the most affordable car on the UK market equipped with air conditioning.

The frugal SCe 75 engine was previously available on the Access and Ambiance trims for New Sandero and New Logan MCV. Now customers looking for economy and low emissions can also enjoy the generous equipment of Lauréate, which includes satellite navigation and rear parking sensors.

The new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces the same power as the outgoing 1.2-litre 16V 75, but is up to 10 per cent more efficient.

Equipped with the SCe 75 engine, the New Sandero returns 54.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and CO2 emissions of 117g/km. It allows the Sandero to accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 98mph. The New Logan MCV SCe 75 achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) and 120g/km of CO2. It can accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 14.7 seconds and has a top speed of 98mph.

The new engine and trim combination will be available from later in the year, but can be ordered now.

Ambiance trim for both vehicles will have the previously optional Height Adjustment Pack fitted as standard. The pack consists of height adjustment for the driver’s seat, steering wheel and front seatbelts.

The New Sandero Ambiance SCe 75 remains the most affordable new car on the UK market with air conditioning, priced at just over £1,500 lower than the nearest competitor.

