Dacia: More than three quarters of drivers dismiss non-essential in-car tech

Figures reveal that 78 per cent of drivers in the UK do not want unnecessary technology in their cars*

Dacia has found that more than three-quarters – 78 per cent – of UK drivers simply want in-car technology that they deem as being useful in making life easier and more comfortable on the road, instead of high-end features that cause confusion and inevitably increase the cost of their new car.

The research has further revealed that 76 per cent of car users think that too much technology in a vehicle can be distracting, while 61 per cent would rather have a more affordable car with just the technology they actually use, instead of paying for pricier extras found on more expensive models that are hardly utilised.

For drivers that have a long list of technological features on their own car, around a third think that there are too many fitted in the first place, while 69 per cent think that in-car technology has become too complicated.

Data continued to show that on average, drivers only use around 40 per cent of the technological features fitted to their vehicles, with drivers aged between 25 and 34 regularly using the largest number of features in their car. But even then it’s less than half of the overall technology actually fitted, meaning a large amount of more advanced equipment such as automatic parking and in-car WiFi often goes unused by the majority of drivers in the UK.

The results confirmed that the features drivers want their cars to be fitted with over anything else are parking sensors, sat-nav and DAB radio. It’s no surprise that as a result, the features that are actually most commonly used are DAB radio, parking sensors and Bluetooth.

Dacia’s perfectly judged specifications

The responses to this survey solidify that Dacia delivers exactly what car buyers are looking for, with the current range of vehicles delivering the ideal level of technology for the UK’s drivers.

Luke Broad, Brand Director for Dacia UK and Ireland, said: “We believe in providing our customers with everything that is essential, all for the best value – it keeps us faithful to our DNA. Features and technology on our cars should be in line with our customers’ demands so they pay for only what they need. At Dacia, we get the balance right, offering the most advanced features and technology that are essential for the driver’s comfort and pleasure but maintaining the best value. This survey shows that our vehicles are perfectly aligned with our customers’ expectations, and we still offer a unique proposition that resonates with the times.”

Dacia buyers are able to fulfil their wish of getting the best value, and paying for just what they actually use thanks to Dacia’s well-judged equipment levels across Sandero, Sandero Stepway and New Duster models.

Across the New Duster range – recently updated with bolder design details and new interior features – two of the UK’s most commonly used features of DAB radio and Bluetooth are fitted as standard, while one step up the range to Comfort and Prestige models brings a reversing camera and parking sensors, some of the UK’s other favoured technological features, while Media Nav brings satellite navigation – another UK favourite.

The New Duster now features an 8.0-inch infotainment screen offering wired or wireless smartphone replication in a simple to use package, providing just what buyers are looking for without superfluous extras that go largely unused.

This is reflected in the Sandero and rugged Sandero Stepway specifciations, with all versions featuring DAB and Bluetooth, as well as parking sensors on the UK’s favourite Comfort specification. The same 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the New Duster is also available to Sandero customers, ensuring all of Dacia’s models offer drivers just the right amount of kit for an unbeatable price.

Listening to what customers expect their vehicles to have and offering it at an unrivalled price is part of the brand’s philosophy. That’s why the new Dacia models feature the latest connectivity technology and convenience features, without adding unnecessary extras at higher prices. It also makes purchasing a new Dacia as simple as possible.

*2,000 UK drivers nationwide surveyed between 27/09/2021 and 29/09/2021

SOURCE: Dacia