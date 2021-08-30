Dacia Jogger: Dacia’s all-new 7-seater family car in the starting blocks

It will be known as Dacia Jogger! A simple, strong, and international name for the latest big brother sibling in the Dacia family – a versatile 7-seater family car – that will be unveiled during a live on-line event on September 3rd

With a name that evokes sport, the great outdoors, and positive energy, the Dacia Jogger is the ideal family car geared towards outdoor activities. The Dacia Jogger embodies the pragmatic and authentic spirit of Dacia and the ‘outdoor’ environment of the brand’s new identity.

The first opportunity to see the Dacia Jogger in its true outdoor environment will take place on September 6th at the main gates of the 2021 IAA Motor Show in Munich.

The outdoor family car up to 7 seats by Dacia

With 5 or 7 seats, the Dacia Jogger is the best companion for (large) families. Versatile, it goes with all family members in their daily adventures and their trips in the nature. With the pragmatic spirit that characterises it, Dacia offers a vehicle that allows its customers to enjoy the simple pleasures in life with friends and family in complete freedom.

Dacia Jogger, short by name, big by nature

Jogger is a simple, modern name that anyone can pronounce and is universally intelligible. It represents the dynamism, the positive energy, and the outdoor spirit. The suffix ‘er’ as Duster, the Dacia’s iconic SUV model, evokes the robustness and endurance of an ideal everyday companion for Dacia families.

Ready in the starting blocks in Munich

Dacia invites you to the Dacia Jogger reveal on 3 September at 10am, by connecting to the following link: Click here

It will then be on show shortly after, on September 6th, at IAA Mobility in Munich with Dacia CEO, Denis Le Vot, and a program of new and exciting showcases events throughout the city starting on September 7th.

SOURCE: Dacia