Dacia expands its digital environment

Essential and cool, a mobile phone establishes a permanent connection between the user and the brand, both outside the vehicle and at the wheel. A single account optimises the customer experience delivered by the various apps. Today, this digital ecosystem is gaining new services and functions. The latest additions include the Dacia Travel Companion app and the Boot Organizer in the Dacia AR app, both available on iOS and Android. Both apps are based on technologies that are useful in everyday life, in keeping with the Dacia philosophy.

My Dacia

My Dacia1 gives you access to vehicle functions directly from your phone. Intuitive, simple and connected, the app provides real-time monitoring. Available for all brand vehicles, My Dacia is the essential companion for managing, maintaining and optimising the use of your vehicle.

Keep an eye on your vehicle by viewing key information remotely: mileage, fuel/battery level, remaining range, next service.

In the case of Spring, the app also features extended vehicle management, with scheduled charging and pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment. The digital maintenance logbook provides automatic reminders for servicing and maintenance.

You can also find your vehicle easily using the locator function and, depending on the model, activate the lights and horn remotely.

My Dacia features a personalised line-up of exclusive Dacia services and offers (maintenance, accessories or financing).

Dacia Media Control

The Dacia Media Control app turns the user’s phone into a smart, personalised multimedia screen, fully integrated with the vehicle. With the intuitive interface connected to the onboard computer, driving becomes smoother, simpler and more enjoyable. Steering wheel-mounted controls make it easy to manage multimedia functions.

Dacia Media Control is standard on the first trim levels of Spring, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Duster.

Customised interface: create a personalised dashboard and configure shortcuts to widgets and favourites, so you have everything at your fingertips.

Precise navigation: the app lets you choose your preferred GPS system (Waze, Google Maps or any other provider).

Safe connection: make and receive calls in hands-free mode, access contacts and view your call history without taking your eyes off the road.

A dashboard with enhanced functions offers an extended view of vehicle performance. Using a simple Bluetooth connection, the app gives you access to key data such as fuel consumption and your Eco score, through dedicated widgets.

Favourite music: access radio stations, playlists and music streaming apps.

Dacia Map Update

The Dacia Map Update app keeps the Dacia Medianav navigation system up to date for easy driving. The app makes it easy to download the latest maps and software updates directly to the vehicle.

Simple, secure installation: for easy updating, Dacia Map Update lets you download new maps directly to the phone connected to the vehicle. No need for a USB key or SD card.

A convenient solution for all Dacia vehicles 2 .

. Only available on Android, at a later date on iOS.

Dacia Guide

The Dacia Guide app is an interactive user manual by Dacia, introducing a new way to explore and understand your vehicle. Dacia Guide is available for all vehicles in the range. The app is either integrated directly in My Dacia (with or without an account) or available independently (depending on the country).

A full range of useful information organised in a clear and intuitive way.

Fast searches: an intelligent search engine finds rapid answers to your questions.

Visuals of the vehicle interior and exterior with clickable zones give you direct access to the relevant sections of the interactive guide.

Or you can use the scanning function: just take a photo of any part of the vehicle for instant detailed explanations.

A summary screen groups all the dashboard indicators for quick access to all the relevant information.

Dacia AR

Dacia AR lets you explore your vehicle in a new way, in the environment of your choice, using augmented reality. Innovative and intuitive, this app lets you view and find out more about key vehicle features directly from your phone or tablet.

Augmented reality-based explanations enhance the virtual tour.

Dacia AR also lets you view the main accessories available to meet your needs, and see how they are used.

The Boot Organizer function lets you view the load capacity of each model and optimise boot storage using the integrated assistant.

Dacia Travel Companion

Available on all brand vehicles, Dacia Travel Companion is an innovative app encouraging you to head out and explore, while making your journey safer and more enjoyable.

Safety takes priority: Dacia Travel Companion monitors signs of fatigue throughout your journey, analysing your facial expressions as well as your sleep data.

Personalised stops for a journey tailored to requirements: Dacia Travel Companion gives you access to personalised or suggested places of interest along the route, so you can take a break when necessary and according to your preferences.

Compatible with your favourite navigation apps: Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Available from 29th March 2025.

1: The functions of My Dacia differ from model to model.

2: Dacia Map Update is available for previous non-connected generations of Media Nav.

SOURCE: Dacia