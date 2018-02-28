Dacia Duster now available with up to £2,000 scrappage scheme allowance

Dacia is making selected versions of its multi award-winning Duster even more ‘shockingly affordable’ for 18-registration customers by increasing its scrappage allowance on selected versions to as much as £2,000.

Until the end of March, the Duster Lauréate dCi 110 4×2 and 4×4 now receive an extra £500 and £1,000 respectively on top of their existing Scrappage Scheme offers. This means the front-wheel drive version now comes with a scrappage allowance of £1,500, while the rugged all-wheel drive variant offers a scrappage allowance of £2,000. After the enhanced scrappage offer the Duster Lauréate dCi 110 4×2 costs from only £12,995 with the 4×4 variant priced at £14,495.

In addition to this offer, during a special Dacia Week event at participating dealers between the 12th and 18th March, the Duster Lauréate dCi 110 is available with up to £2,200 deposit contribution when purchased on a three-year 4.9 per cent Dacia Dimensions PCP offer.

While sticking to Dacia’s no-nonsense approach, the popular Lauréate specification also provides a number of features that enhance comfort and convenience including Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, cruise control and air conditioning. Standard equipment also includes 16-inch ‘Tyrol’ alloy wheels and leather steering wheel.

Both versions are powered by the proven 1.5-litre 110hp dCi engine, which in 4×2 guise enables the Duster Lauréate to return up to 64.2mpg (combined) with CO 2 emissions as low as 115g/km. Combining efficiency with flexible power, the engine is a great choice for customers of the robust, family-friendly SUV.

Prestige and Ambiance versions continue to be available with a scrappage allowance of £1,000, meaning customers can get behind the wheel of what is already the UK’s most affordable SUV for as little as £9,995 after the offer.

The Dacia Scrappage Scheme also extends to the Sandero, the UK’s most affordable car. With the scrappage offer the Sandero in Ambiance trim, which comes with air conditioning, can now be purchased from as little as £6,895, down from £7,395.

Drivers taking advantage of the scrappage scheme must trade in a car that is Euro 4 standard or older, registered before 31st December 2009. Vehicles part exchanged under this scheme will be responsibly scrapped.

Dacia was rated the number one car brand for value by 10,000 car owners surveyed by Auto Trader as part of research for its New Car Awards 2017.

For more details on the Dacia Scrappage Scheme, please visit www.dacia.co.uk

Scrappage Scheme Criteria

Scrappage allowance is only available on Duster and Sandero

Increased Duster scrappage allowance applies to orders from 27 th February to 31 st March 2018

February to 31 March 2018 The offer is available via RCI non-scheme finance or cash. Excludes all other finance offers.

Cars must be registered between by the 31 st March 2018

March 2018 Scrappage vehicles must have been registered before 31 st December 2009 and be Euro 4 standard or older

December 2009 and be Euro 4 standard or older Vehicles must be owned in the customer’s name for more than 90 days

Vehicles will be responsibly scrapped

While stocks last

Participating dealers only

Excludes Access versions

