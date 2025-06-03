Dacia: Bigster mild hybrid G-140: orders opening

Bigster mild hybrid G-140 (new bi-fuel petrol and LPG engine) can be ordered from June 3rd. Prices start from €24,990

Bigster mild hybrid G-140: orders opening

An unprecedented offer on the market, Bigster includes all the essentials expected by customers in the C-SUV segment in terms of equipment, emphasizing comfort and practicality, with a wide range of equipment available depending on the trim level.

Bigster mild hybrid G-140 prices start from €24,990. This engine, available from the trim level “Essential” can be ordered from June 3rd, 2025.

With Bigster, Dacia is breaking new ground with a powertrain combining dual fuel with a 48V mild hybrid system. The mild hybrid system supports the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, whether running on petrol or LPG, during the start-up and acceleration phases, for enhanced driving pleasure and efficiency. The mild hybrid-G 140 engine can operate on either gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with a dedicated tank for each.

Running on LPG, Bigster mild hybrid-G 140 emits on average 10% less CO 2 than an equivalent non-hybrid petrol engine. With two tanks containing a total of 100 liters of fuel (50 liters of petrol and 50 liters of LPG), it has a range of up to 1,450 km. Installed under the boot floor, the LPG tank has no impact on load space. A dashboard switch enables a fast and seamless transition from one fuel type to the other.

At equivalent trim level, Bigster mild hybrid G-140 is offered at the same price as Bigster mild hybrid 140. The reduction in CO 2 emissions is reflected in more advantageous taxation.

Dacia: more than 1 million LPG vehicles sold since 2010

Dacia, the only carmaker to offer dual fuel petrol and LPG powertrains across its line-up – except on 100% electric vehicles – has sold more than 1 million LPG vehicles since 2010.

Dacia is the leader on the European LPG market with a more than 67% share at the end-quarter 2025; almost 40% of the brand’s customers have chosen LPG vehicles, proof of a proven technology, easy to use, economical in operation, and thus meeting the needs of customers.

In France, one out of three Dacia customers choose an LPG engine.

SOURCE: Dacia