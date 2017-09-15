Dacia announces new scrappage scheme

Dacia today announced a scrappage scheme helping customers to trade-in and scrap their older vehicle for a brand new Dacia Duster.

Dacia already offers the most affordable new cars on the market and this new scheme offers even better value. The scrappage allowance of up to £1,000 (including VAT) can be combined with Dacia’s existing range of generous four year PCP or HP finance offers, including a significant deposit contribution of up to £1,250 on a brand new Duster and a free five year warranty.

Drivers taking advantage of the scrappage scheme must trade in a car that is Euro 4 standard or older, registered by 31stDecember 2009 and owned in their name for more than 90 days. Vehicles part exchanged under this scheme will be permanently destroyed.

The Dacia Duster was recently revealed by automotive data experts cap hpi as one of the top new cars with the lowest motoring costs and remains one of the most affordable SUVs available to buy in the UK. Dacia was also rated the number one car brand for value by 10,000 car owners surveyed by Auto Trader as part of research for its New Car Awards 2017.

The rugged and robust Dacia Duster line-up starts at £9,495 and is a top choice for drivers looking for a practical, simple and family friendly SUV.

Representative Dacia Scrappage allowance

Model Scrappage Allowance Deposit contribution with finance plus free five year warranty Total customer saving towards finance plus free five year warranty Duster Ambiance £500 Up to £1,250 Up to £1,750 Duster Laureate £1,000 Up to £1,250 Up to £2,250 Duster Prestige £1,000 Up to £1,250 Up to £2,250 Duster SE Summit £1,000 Up to £1,250 Up to £2,250

Criteria

Offer excludes Access version

Scrappage allowance is only available on Duster

Offer can be used in conjunction with existing Dacia Finance deposit contribution offers and free five year warranty

Applies to orders from 15 th September to 31st December 2017

September to 31st December 2017 Cars must be registered between 15 th September 2017 and 31 st January 2018

September 2017 and 31 January 2018 Scrappage vehicles must have been registered by 31 st December 2009 and be Euro 4 standard or older

December 2009 and be Euro 4 standard or older Vehicles must be owned in the customer’s name for more than 90 days

Vehicles will be permanently destroyed

