Dacia announces all-new duster UK pricing and specification

Having made its global debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the All-New Duster goes on sale in the UK from 11th June. Building on the success of the first generation, the All-New Duster has been improved and refined in almost every area but is as versatile as ever.

All-New Duster’s ability to stray off the beaten track is expressed by the latest version’s updated design. In keeping with the model’s DNA, All-New Duster combines robust, muscular styling with a truly assertive personality. A totally revised interior features new technologies never before seen on the Dacia range.

Still the UK’s most affordable SUV, All-New Duster is priced from £9,995 with UK deliveries beginning from July.

All-new exterior styling

The exterior styling is brand-new and not one body panel is carried over from the previous generation car. New 17-inch wheels with black wing arch trims give the car a more assertive personality with a more distinctive grille extending to the head lights, making the car look wider.

The model boasts a new lighting signature, including LED daytime running lights divided into three sections and Dacia’s rear lighting signature – four red stacked squares – has been adapted for All-New Duster. The newly designed bonnet features sculpted crease lines that give the All-New Duster an even more rugged appearance. A larger, mass-coloured, scratch-resistant front skid plate reinforces Duster’s adventurer credentials. A higher belt line adds to the impression of robustness and protection while the windscreen has been brought forward 100mm and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin appear more spacious.

Totally revised and improved interior

The dashboard and interior have been totally revised for enhanced comfort and quality. The centre console accommodates a higher-positioned (+74 mm), driver-focused MediaNav multimedia touchscreen display for clear, easy access, with one of the market’s shortest viewing distances.

The seats have been completely redesigned with denser foam for improved comfort and support. The front seat cushions are 20mm longer and the driver’s seat comes with an armrest, lumbar adjustment and a new height-adjustment system which travels through 60 mm (compared with 40 mm previously).

Cabin noise has been halved by increasing the percentage of sound-absorbing surfaces in the cabin and engine compartment from 20 to 50 per cent, reducing noise thanks to improved sealants and plugs and using 0.35mm-thicker glass for the front windows. The car is now fitted with larger-diameter 165 mm bicone speakers for enhanced audio quality.

Storage capacity in the cabin has been increased by 20 per cent to a total of 28.6 litres. The All-New Duster has the same boot capacity as its predecessor: 445 litres for the 2WD version and 376 litres for the 4WD version.

The All-New Duster also comes with new electric power steering that reduces the effort required to turn the wheel by 35 per cent, which is particularly useful when parking.

New technologies and improved safety features

On the highest trim level All-New Duster is now available with keyless entry – technology which has been tried and tested throughout Groupe Renault for several years. This user-friendly system automatically opens all the doors as the driver gets close to the car and provides remote locking (accompanied by audible confirmation) as they walk away. The driver does not need to take their key out to start the vehicle thanks to the new start/stop button.

Climate control is now available for the first time and the improved layout of the cabin features three rotary controls for this matching the three air vents located at the top of the dashboard.

The All-New Duster is also available with Blind Spot Warning. Four ultrasound sensors located on either side of the vehicle both front and rear detect any other vehicles, including motorcycles and trucks, coming from the rear or the side. A warning light flashes in the door mirror housing if any danger is detected and the new car is now safer thanks to its reinforced vehicle frame, new seat frames, curtain airbags and automatic headlight activation – all features never previously seen in the Dacia range.

A genuine SUV for everyday use

The All-New Duster carries over the same off-roading credentials that helped to make the previous model such a success. Although visually a much more imposing car, the All-New Duster offers dimensions close to those of its predecessor:

4.3 metres long and 1.8 metres wide

High ground clearance (210 mm)

Approach and departure angles of 30 and 33 degrees respectively for genuine off-road capability

Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist make driving easier on sloping terrain

For off-road enthusiasts, the 4X4 monitor incorporates a compass and notifies the driver of the vehicle’s angle in real time

The car features a multi-view camera which incorporates four cameras (one at the front, one on either side and one at the rear). The system allows the driver to view the area around the vehicle and manoeuvre in complete peace of mind when using the vehicle off road. It is also useful to help with parking and is activated automatically when reverse gear is engaged.

UK specifications and pricing

Dacia’s ethos is to keep things simple and no-nonsense — so the line-up is no different. There are four trim levels to choose from; Access, Essential, Comfort and Prestige. Core features across the All-New Duster range include LED daytime running lights, height-adjustable front headrests and seat belts, ECO mode and Stop and Start, gearshift indicator, a Thatcham-approved engine immobiliser, automatic door lock, ABS and Emergency Brake Assist, ESC/ASR (Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control), new full length curtain airbags and ISOFIX points in the rear.

Access trim, available from £9,995 also features 16-inch steel wheels and electric front windows. Essential trim, available from £11,595, adds 16-inch ‘Fidji’ steel wheels, body coloured front and rear bumpers, manual air conditioning, heat adjustable driver’s seat, DAB radio with steering-column mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

Comfort trim, available from £13,195, adds new 16-inch ‘Cyclade’ alloy wheels, front-seat armrest, leather steering wheel, graphite cloth upholstery, rear parking camera and sensors, electric front and rear windows, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, MediaNav 7″ touchscreen multimedia system (Satellite navigation, USB and AUX connection points) and a 7-function on-board computer, all as standard.

The top-of-the-range Prestige version, available from £14,395, adds even more luxuries with brand new 17-inch ‘Diamond-cut’ alloy wheels, multi-view camera, blind spot warning, climate control and keyless entry.

Engines

The All-New Duster comes with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine at launch. The SCe 115 (2WD and 4WD versions) and the Blue dCi 115 (2WD) which both use a manual gearbox.

All-New Duster Technical Information

Version Drive Power (hp @ rpm) Torque (Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Access SCe 115 4×2 2WD 115@5,500 156@4000 11.9 107 Essential SCe 115 4×2 2WD 115@5,500 156@4000 11.9 107 Essential SCe 115 4×4 4WD 115@5,500 156@4000 12.9 105 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×2 2WD 115@3,750 260@1,750 10.5 111 Comfort SCe 115 4×2 2WD 115@5,500 156@4000 11.9 107 Comfort SCe 115 4×4 4WD 115@5,500 156@4000 12.9 105 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 2WD 115@3,750 260@1,750 10.5 111 Prestige SCe 115 4×2 2WD 115@5,500 156@4000 11.9 107 Prestige SCe 115 4×4 4WD 115@5,500 156@4000 12.9 105 Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×2 2WD 115@3,750 260@1,750 10.5 111



All-New Duster Dimensions

Exterior dimensions Dimensions (mm) Exteriordimensions Dimensions (mm) Overall length 4,341 Elbow width – Rear 1,416 Wheelbase 2,674 (4×2) 2,676 (4×4) Shoulder width – Front 1,383 Front overhang 842 (4×2) 841 (4×4) Shoulder width – Rear 1,379 Rear overhang 826 (4×2) 824 (4×4) Rear knee room 170 Width between front wheels – 17” wheels 1,563 Elbow width – Front 1,403 Width between rear wheels – 17” wheels 1,570 (4×2) 1,580 (4×4) Width with mirrors folded in 1,804 Overall width with mirrors out 2,052 Overall height 1,693 (4×2) 1,682 (4×4) Height with open boot 2,020 (4×2) 2,002 (4×4) Ground clearance 210



All-New Duster Ownership Information & Pricing

Version MPG CO 2 (g/km) BIK (band %) VED (Year 1) Ins. group Price Access SCe 115 4×2 43.5 149 30 £205 9 £9,995 Essential SCe 115 4×2 43.5 149 28 £205 10 £11,595 Essential SCe 115 4×4 40.7 158 30 £515 9 £13,595 Essential Blue dCi 115 4×2 64.2 115 25 £205 13 £13,595 Comfort SCe 115 4×2 43.5 149 28 £205 9 £13,195 Comfort SCe 115 4×4 40.7 158 30 £515 11 £15,195 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 64.2 115 25 £205 14 £15,195 Prestige SCe 115 4×2 43.5 149 28 £205 11 £14,395 Prestige SCe 115 4×4 40.7 158 30 £515 9 £16,395 Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×2 64.2 115 25 £205 14 £16,395



All-New Duster Option Pricing

Option Price Western European Mapping Upgrade £90 Leather £500 Metallic Paint £495 4×2 Spare Wheel £150

