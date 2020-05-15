Dacia, 15 years success story in Europe

From a single model to a comprehensive, diversified range with 6.5 million customers, Dacia has transformed the automotive sector since 2005 to the present day. We look back over 15 years of a true success story, from the launch of the Logan in Europe to the 100% electric Spring show car.

Birth of a revolutionary affordable model

Founded in 1966 in Romania, Dacia, the car manufacturer, has always been linked to Renault: its first model, available only on the local market, was the Renault 8, re-badged as the Dacia 1100 and assembled using parts manufactured in France.

In 1999, Groupe Renault acquired the Romanian manufacturer with a clear vision: to develop Dacia’s expertise and geographical situation to market the cheapest three-box saloon on the market in Eastern Europe, which was then in the midst of reconstruction. A highly ambitious objective that Groupe Renault decided to achieve by breaking the rules.

For the first time in automotive industry, the design was completed at a target cost by applying the “design to cost” method. Innovative at the time, this method turned the logic of traditional design on its head: without compromising on reliability and safety, cost optimization became an imperative at every stage of vehicle design. From start to finish, the final sale price was factored into every technical constraint. Under this strategy, the use of proven and amortized Groupe Renault parts and technologies was a considerable asset. From design to conception and then production, the Dacia project teams operate like a start-up: from scratch, and on a tight budget!

Unveiled in 2004, the Logan kept all of its promises: a record size to spaciousness ratio and essential equipment at an unbeatable retail price. It revolutionized the automobile market by democratizing the new car. With a new purchase price comparable to that of a second-hand car, it was so successful that it was marketed throughout Europe from 2005. Dacia became the benchmark for a new way of consuming cars.

An iconic model, the Dacia Logan is still marketed today with cumulative sales since 2004 totaling 1.8 million units.

A winning trio

Buoyed by the success of the Logan, Dacia extended its range in 2008 with the Sandero and its SUV version, the Sandero Stepway. Combining compactness with a spacious interior, this saloon is versatile enough to meet every challenge.

A new revolution began in 2010 with the release of the Dacia Duster. This model, now a best-seller, has made the SUV segment, hitherto consisting of top of the range models only, far more accessible.

Faithful to the values that Dacia has made its own – record spaciousness, simplicity, robustness and an unbeatable price – both new models are a commercial success.

The Sandero (including the Sandero Stepway) is the car with the highest private sales in 2018, and totals 2.1 million units since its release. Since 2010 1.6 million Dusters have been sold.

Dacia continues to meet the essential needs of its customers with simple, reliable and robust cars, without any excess. It expanded its range with Logan MCV (station wagon) in 2007, then Lodgy (MPV) and Dokker (MPV and van) in 2012.

Thanks to the enthusiasm of its customers, the brand enjoys an active customer community. Dacia is now the 5th brand in terms of private sales in Europe. That’s some road travelled!

Today, Dacia is treating itself to an anniversary edition in a new shade of Iron Blue, which carries the number 15! This crossover series is available in all countries where the brand is marketed, starting at €13,390 including tax (Sandero TCe 90). To find out more, read the dedicated press release .

Offering the essentials of tomorrow

Customer expectations and the way that we use cars are both changing. Dacia is a modern brand that listens to its customers and is aware of the challenges posed by the mobility of the future.

Responding to the environmental challenges, Dacia is the only manufacturer to offer twin-fuel (petrol/LPG) models across its entire private vehicle range.

Drawing on 10 years of Groupe Renault expertise, the next Dacia revolution will involve affordable electric vehicles. In March 2020, the brand unveiled its Spring electric showcar, its first all-electric model. Moreover, it will be the first city car to bear the Dacia signature! A 5-door vehicle with 4 real seats and a range close to 200 km.

Dacia Spring is proof that Dacia can also promise sustainable mobility accessible to all and remain true to its daring values.

Dacia has been a gamechanger in the car industry for the last 15 years, but its revolutionary activity is far from over!

SOURCE: Dacia