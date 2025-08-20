Czinger Vehicles adopts VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s real-time simulation environment

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced that Czinger Vehicles has implemented VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s real-time vehicle simulation environment, to support the virtual development of its performance road vehicles

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced that Czinger Vehicles has implemented VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s real-time vehicle simulation environment, to support the virtual development of its performance road vehicles.

Founded in 2019, Czinger Vehicles develops high-performance cars using proprietary digital manufacturing technologies. The company’s first model, the 21C, was designed and engineered with a data-driven approach, combining additive manufacturing and computational optimization. To support the next stages of its product development, Czinger has adopted VI-CarRealTime to simulate and validate vehicle behavior earlier in the design cycle, contributing to shorter development times and enhanced performance optimization. The solution enables Czinger’s engineering team to work with a scalable vehicle model for large-scale studies and control system development. Key areas of focus include the evaluation of effective mass distribution, aerodynamic characteristics, and active suspension strategies, all of which are tested in simulation to generate measurable performance outcomes for on-track validation.

“Our goal with the 21C was to deliver a hypercar like-no-other using the latest in digital manufacturing and AI enabled engineering” commented Ewan Baldy, Chief Engineer at Czinger Vehicles. “Having achieved that, we’re now taking the next step by incorporating VI-grade’s simulation tools to reduce reliance on physical prototypes, speed up validation, and improve how we assess key vehicle systems early in development.”

“We’re proud to support Czinger in their mission to transform the automotive industry,” said

Alessio Lombardi, Vice President Sales EMEA and North America at VI-grade. “Their adoption of VI-CarRealTime underscores the importance of high-fidelity simulation in the development of next-generation vehicles.”

